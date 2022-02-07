Jordan Gill prepares for his European featherweight title fight against Karim Guerfi later this month. - Credit: Instagram/Jordan Gill

Featherweight Jordan Gill has given an early hint as to how his upcoming European title showdown will pan out.

The Chatteris boxer is continuing preparation for his championship bout with reigning champion Karim Guerfi in London on February 27.

In a social media post to his supporters and followers, Gill was feeling confident about his chances against the Frenchman.

Writing on his Instagram page on Sunday, he wrote: “Working away! Three weeks today I become European champion.

“Thanks for the support.”

‘The Thrill’ is due to fight Guerfi on the undercard of the WBO cruiserweight title bout between Lawrence Okolie and Michal Cieslak at The O2 Arena.

Gill was due to meet Guerfi for the European belt on December 11, before the Frenchman pulled out due to illness.

Instead, ‘The Thrill’ fought Alan Castillo in Liverpool where he sustained a deep cut to his head in the fourth round.