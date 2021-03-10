News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs League season curtailed for second year in a row

Daniel Mason

Published: 3:23 PM March 10, 2021
Doddington United in action against Little Downham & Pymoor Swifts Reserves during a Cambs League match.

There will be no more league action this season after the Cambridgeshire County League declared the 2020-21 campaign as 'null and void' for a second year in a row. - Credit: Steve Snell

The Cambridgeshire County League has declared the 2020-21 season as ‘null and void’ for the second year in a row. 

A special general meeting involving club officials confirmed the outcome, with the majority of clubs voting to end the season early due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. 

In a statement released on Monday, the Cambs League said: “The clubs voted to approve the league management committee recommendation that the 2020-21 season be null and void. 

“Therefore, the season will be declared null and void. 

“An alternative ‘Champions League’ style cup competition will now be arranged; details to follow in the next 14 days.” 

It is thought there will be three cup competitions for sides from the Kershaw Premier Division through to Division 4C held between April and May, with the finals to take place in June. 

Last month, the Cambs League recommended the season to be stopped early “as the pressure on players to play so many games in a short period is unreasonable along with the number of facilities available.” 

