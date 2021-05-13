Gallery

Published: 9:00 AM May 13, 2021

Action from AFC Christchurch's 3-1 defeat to Hartford Rangers in the last 16 of the Cambridgeshire County League Junior Cup. - Credit: Daniel Mason/Archant

Some of our local football teams are still dreaming of glory, while for others, it’s despair as the county’s ‘Champions League’ tournament reaches the knockout stages.

Witchford 96 and Cottenham United confirmed their spots in the Senior Cup quarter-finals on Saturday, while Stretham sealed their passage to the last eight of the Intermediate Cup.

Witchford were 1-0 winners at Soham Town Rangers Reserves as Cottenham beat Fulbourn Institute 5-0, while there were defeats for Isleham, Burwell Tigers, Soham United and Guyhirn.

There were lower spirits in the Junior Cup, however, as all of our teams lost at the last 16 stage.

AFC Christchurch lost 3-1 to Hartford Rangers and Fen Tigers Engineers were thrashed at Brampton Reserves, while there were away defeats for Witchford 96 Reserves and Lt Downham & Pymoor Swifts.

The quarter-finals will take place on Saturday, May 15 at 3pm unless stated.

Senior Cup

- Cherry Hinton vs Cottenham United

- Eynesbury United vs Eaton Socon

- Newmarket Town Reserves vs Hemingfords United

- West Wratting vs Witchford 96

Intermediate Cup

- AFC Walpole vs Stretham

- Cambridge University Press Reserves vs Linton Granta Reserves

- Exning United vs Cherry Hinton Reserves

- Harston vs Buckden (Friday, 6.45pm)

Junior Cup

- Brampton Reserves vs Longstanton (10am)

- Sawston Phoenix vs Clare Town Reserves (tonight, 6.15pm)

- Hartford Rangers vs Needingworth United (1pm)

- Orwell Reserves vs Girton United

