Published: 12:42 PM January 19, 2021

Cambridgeshire County Cricket Club will be making trips to the Fens as part of the 2021 season. - Credit: Archant

Cambridgeshire County Cricket Club have announced their fixtures for the 2021 season, which includes trips to the Fens.

The minor counties outfit will play at Wisbech Town CC for a Twenty20 fixture in April, as well as returning to Harecroft Road for a Championship game against Norfolk four months later.

Meanwhile, March Town CC will host a Championship fixture between Cambs and Lincolnshire at The Avenue in August.

T20 fixtures – April 18: Lincolnshire at Wisbech Town; April 25: Norfolk at Horsford. May 2: Hertfordshire at Exning; May 9: Suffolk at Ipswich School.

50 overs fixtures - May 30: Hertfordshire at Bishop’s Stortford; May 31: Suffolk at Exning; June 27: Lincolnshire at Grantham; July 4: Norfolk at Peterborough.

Championship fixtures - July 11-13: Suffolk at Bury St Edmunds; August 1-3: Lincolnshire at March; August 15-17: Staffordshire at Longton; August 22-24: Norfolk at Wisbech.