GOLF: Salvers success runs in the family for March man

Brenda Softley and James Campbell won the Papworth Salvers event at March Golf Club. Picture: SUBMITTED Archant

A March Golf Club member followed in the footsteps of a relative when winning a competition last Sunday.

James Campbell teamed up with Brenda Softley to triumph in the Papworth Salvers event with a 35-point tally.

And, after being presented with the silver salver, Campbell noticed that his grandfather was a previous winner of the mixed event all the way back in 1978.

Lewis Hearn and Jo Rowlett took second place with 32 points while Garry Brinn and Sandra Russell were third on 27 points.

Lewis Miller was victorious the previous day in the Long Handicap Cup event for men.

He carded a net 63 to triumph by two shots from Jonathan Vawser (net 65) with Dean Gaughran taking third spot with a net 67.

The Ladies section did battle for the Truman Cup last week with Shona Kent taking victory.

Her net 72 earned a six-shot success over runner-up Emma Norman (net 78) who pipped Gail Arnold to that position on countback.