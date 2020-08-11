Advanced search

Skipper hopes March made of the Wright stuff ahead of derby day clash with Wisbech

PUBLISHED: 17:44 11 August 2020 | UPDATED: 17:44 11 August 2020

March Town batsman Andrew George hits out against Eaton Socon in their league defeat. Picture: PAT RINGHAM

March Town batsman Andrew George hits out against Eaton Socon in their league defeat. Picture: PAT RINGHAM

March Town have not performed up to standard according to their first-team captain, but knows his players can deliver when it matters.

Nathan Oliver in action for March Town against Eaton Socon. Picture: PAT RINGHAMNathan Oliver in action for March Town against Eaton Socon. Picture: PAT RINGHAM

Andy Wright prepares to lead his side when they face Fenland neighbours Wisbech in the first derby of the reduced season at Harecroft Road on Saturday (12.30pm), having suffered back-to-back defeats.

Wright’s men fell victim to a 160-run defeat against to Eaton Socon 1sts at The Avenue in Whitings & Partners Division One of the Cambs & Hunts Premier League, following an 80-run reverse to Cambridge St Giles the previous weekend.

Andrew George’s brave 29 proved in vain for March, who were reduced to 13-5 at one stage in their chase of the visitors’ 260-2.

“Everyone knows it’s a local derby so everyone knows it’s a must-win game. It’s local bragging rights up for grabs,” Wright said.

March Town captain Andy Wright. Picture: DAN MASONMarch Town captain Andy Wright. Picture: DAN MASON

“We know we haven’t been performing as well as we can be this year, so this game has come at a good time to step up and get the win.

“Andy George has been in form with the runs this year, but we bat from one to 11, so we know we’re capable of getting runs.

“If someone doesn’t, we’re hopeful someone else can get some because we know they can from previous seasons with the ability they have.”

Having beaten Wisbech four times last season, a fifth straight win could boost March’s chances of reaching the end-of-season play-offs, something Wright feels his team are capable of reaching.

“Whatever the result, to beat Wisbech is a massive confidence boost. Beating them four times last year, they’ll be up for it because they’ll want to put the record straight,” he said.

“We won’t roll over. We’ll put up the best fight we can and hopefully it’s good enough on the day.”

On Saturday, March 2nds lost by four wickets to City of Ely 1sts in CCA Group A, while on Sunday, the Fenland XI triumphed by 112 runs at home to Ramsey in the Ernie Wool Cup.

Ben Chapman’s 65 and Jacob Gray’s 58 helped March on their way to 241-9, with Mark Deas and Kian Pooley notching figures of 3-16 and 3-12 respectively.

On Sunday, August 16, the 1st XI aim to avoid three straight defeats when they travel to Kings Keys 1sts in Division One of the Rutland League (12pm), while the Fenland XI look to continue their winning run at home to Wimblington (1.30pm).

