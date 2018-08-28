Cricket: Captain Phillips to lead March Town again

Tyler Phillips will captain March Town again in 2019 Archant

Tyler Phillips will again lead March Town CC in Whitings League Division One after being re-elected as club captain at their AGM.

It will be his fourth season in charge, having led the team to the Division Two title in his first year at the helm.

After a difficult second season, Phillips and vice-captain Andy Wright led March to seventh in 2018.

Young brother Brandon Phillips will lead the Sunday first team in Rutland League Division One, with under-19 skipper Sam Clarke stepping up as his number two.

Rob Tombs takes charge of the Saturday 2nd XI, with Nathan Oliver as vice-captain, and Rob Pooley and Andy Woodard are new faces in charge of the 4th XI, as Anthony Henson and Sam Mason lead the 3rd XI.

Manuj Patel and Alex Oldham are new members of the committee and senior nets start on February 6 (6-8pm) at the Cromwell Community College, Chatteris. Junior nets for 11 to 15 year olds on January 25 (6-7.30pm).