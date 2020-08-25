March Town can reflect on good season even if play-off aims are missed, says captain

If March Town don’t achieve the play-offs, a good season would still have been achieved, according to their first-team captain.

A nine-wicket defeat at the hands of promotion chasers Histon 1sts on Saturday left Andy Wright’s men in fifth in Whitings & Partners Division One of the Cambs & Hunts Premier League, four points off nearest challengers St Ives & Warboys.

Both March and St Ives & Warboys have one game left, in a reduced season which Wright feels has thrown a few surprises.

“All we can do is go to Foxton (Saturday, 12.30pm), try our best, hopefully get the win and see what happens,” he said.

“My plan at the start of the year was to get into the top four, but we have come up against some strong teams.

“If we finish fifth, I’d be very happy with that and it’s something to build on for next year.”

Opener Ben Chapman top scored with 42, having seen his side collapse from 51-1 to 86-6 as they aimed to defend a total of 134-9.

The visitors started well, Wright claiming the wicket of David Piggott at 7-1, but the celebrations were minor as the league leaders chased their target down within 21 overs.

Some of March’s key players including Shardul Brahmbhatt and Andrew George were missing from that game, but Wright praised youngster Chapman who has shone this summer.

“We tried our best with the team we had, but it wasn’t quite good enough on the day,” Wright said.

“Ben is still young, he’s got quality. He’s a batsman in form and he’s showed us what he can do opening the batting where we’ve been struggling for a while.

“We’ve got a few key players back this week, which will help. We had a good start with the bat against Histon, so if we can carry that on against Foxton, hopefully we can chip in down the order and see what we can get.”

March 2nds remain winless in CCA Group A after a 114-run home defeat by Chatteris 1sts, James Harradine leading the charge for the hosts with 46 runs after notching three wickets.

The second-team complete their season against Histon 2nds at The Avenue on Saturday, August 29 (1.30pm), the Sunday 1sts host leaders Peterborough Town 1sts in Division One of the Rutland League on August 30 (12pm), while the Fenland XI entertain Wimblington in a Bank Holiday friendly on Monday, August 31.