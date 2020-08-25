Advanced search

March Town can reflect on good season even if play-off aims are missed, says captain

PUBLISHED: 08:00 26 August 2020

March Town first-team captain Andy Wright believes his side would have had a good season even if they miss out on the top four. Picture: DAN MASON

March Town first-team captain Andy Wright believes his side would have had a good season even if they miss out on the top four. Picture: DAN MASON

Archant

If March Town don’t achieve the play-offs, a good season would still have been achieved, according to their first-team captain.

A nine-wicket defeat at the hands of promotion chasers Histon 1sts on Saturday left Andy Wright’s men in fifth in Whitings & Partners Division One of the Cambs & Hunts Premier League, four points off nearest challengers St Ives & Warboys.

Both March and St Ives & Warboys have one game left, in a reduced season which Wright feels has thrown a few surprises.

“All we can do is go to Foxton (Saturday, 12.30pm), try our best, hopefully get the win and see what happens,” he said.

“My plan at the start of the year was to get into the top four, but we have come up against some strong teams.

“If we finish fifth, I’d be very happy with that and it’s something to build on for next year.”

Opener Ben Chapman top scored with 42, having seen his side collapse from 51-1 to 86-6 as they aimed to defend a total of 134-9.

The visitors started well, Wright claiming the wicket of David Piggott at 7-1, but the celebrations were minor as the league leaders chased their target down within 21 overs.

Some of March’s key players including Shardul Brahmbhatt and Andrew George were missing from that game, but Wright praised youngster Chapman who has shone this summer.

“We tried our best with the team we had, but it wasn’t quite good enough on the day,” Wright said.

“Ben is still young, he’s got quality. He’s a batsman in form and he’s showed us what he can do opening the batting where we’ve been struggling for a while.

“We’ve got a few key players back this week, which will help. We had a good start with the bat against Histon, so if we can carry that on against Foxton, hopefully we can chip in down the order and see what we can get.”

MORE: Captain savours ‘must-win’ Fen derby as March Town boost play-off bid

March 2nds remain winless in CCA Group A after a 114-run home defeat by Chatteris 1sts, James Harradine leading the charge for the hosts with 46 runs after notching three wickets.

The second-team complete their season against Histon 2nds at The Avenue on Saturday, August 29 (1.30pm), the Sunday 1sts host leaders Peterborough Town 1sts in Division One of the Rutland League on August 30 (12pm), while the Fenland XI entertain Wimblington in a Bank Holiday friendly on Monday, August 31.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Cambs Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

‘We are sad we couldn’t ride it out’: One-year-old tea room to close due to Covid-19

Devastated co-owner Hayley Claire. Hatters tea room in Chatteris will close its doors for good on August 30 as a result of Covid-19. Picture: Facebook/Hatters

Swimming lessons ban across Fenland leisure centres sparks outcry

Freedom Leisure, who run the Fenland District Council centres with pools in March, Wisbech and Whittlesey, have said they will not allow clubs to teach non-swimmers after a review into their ‘learn to swim’ programme. Picture: ARCHANT/FILE

Police officer assaulted while arresting man during ‘domestic incident’

Kyle Murray of Darthill Road in March has been charged with causing actual bodily harm and assaulting a police officer. Picture: Google Maps

As petition for speed cameras tops 1,250, family pay tribute to ‘kind, caring, beautiful daughter, wife, sister and auntie’ killed on Fen road

Thursday's head-on crash happened on the A141 between Chatteris and Warboys. Picture: Google Maps

Moped rider left traumatised - and his teeth shattered- after Wisbech man launches unprovoked attack

Billy Smith jailed after he shattered a moped rider’s teeth with his own helmet. Smith, 26, attacked the victim outside a block of flats in Woodston, Peterborough, in May 2018. Picture; CAMBS COPS

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

‘We are sad we couldn’t ride it out’: One-year-old tea room to close due to Covid-19

Devastated co-owner Hayley Claire. Hatters tea room in Chatteris will close its doors for good on August 30 as a result of Covid-19. Picture: Facebook/Hatters

Swimming lessons ban across Fenland leisure centres sparks outcry

Freedom Leisure, who run the Fenland District Council centres with pools in March, Wisbech and Whittlesey, have said they will not allow clubs to teach non-swimmers after a review into their ‘learn to swim’ programme. Picture: ARCHANT/FILE

Police officer assaulted while arresting man during ‘domestic incident’

Kyle Murray of Darthill Road in March has been charged with causing actual bodily harm and assaulting a police officer. Picture: Google Maps

As petition for speed cameras tops 1,250, family pay tribute to ‘kind, caring, beautiful daughter, wife, sister and auntie’ killed on Fen road

Thursday's head-on crash happened on the A141 between Chatteris and Warboys. Picture: Google Maps

Moped rider left traumatised - and his teeth shattered- after Wisbech man launches unprovoked attack

Billy Smith jailed after he shattered a moped rider’s teeth with his own helmet. Smith, 26, attacked the victim outside a block of flats in Woodston, Peterborough, in May 2018. Picture; CAMBS COPS

Latest from the Cambs Times

As petition for speed cameras tops 1,200, family pays tribute to crash victim Stephanie Rivers - ‘a kind, caring, beautiful daughter, wife, sister and auntie’

Her family has paid tribute to Stephanie Rivers who died in a collision on the A141. A petition for speed cameras along the road has already passed 1,200 signatures. Picture; FAMILY

Virtual ‘Blue Light Race’ by Cambs emergency services raises £3,000 for academy

The Blue Light Race raised almost £3,000 for Meadowgate Academy – bringing them one step closer to a new minibus. Picture: Cambs Cops

Mum pays tribute to daughter who died in road collision

Stephanie Rivers died in a head-on collision on the A141 near Warboys on August 20.

Fenland dance school announces its permanent closure

One of numerous archive photos taken by the Cambs Times over the years of The Vera Frances School of Dance school. This one shows rehearsals at the Neale-Wade Community College. Picture' BRIAN PURDY

March Town can reflect on good season even if play-off aims are missed, says captain

March Town first-team captain Andy Wright believes his side would have had a good season even if they miss out on the top four. Picture: DAN MASON