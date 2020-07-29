Captain Wright says March must improve after ‘below-par performance’ against St Ives and Warboys

March Town were bowled out for 112 against St Ives and Warboys before rain abandoned play. Pictured is first-team captain Andy Wright, who helped his side over the century mark. Picture: DAN MASON Archant

Andy Wright believes his March Town team must improve their performance with the bat if they are going to maintain their unbeaten start to the campaign.

The captain saw his side’s chances of a second victory in as many games in Whitings & Partners Division One of the Cambs & Hunts Premier League washed out last weekend against St Ives & Warboys due to heavy rain.

Before the rain, March were skittled for 112 as Ben Chapman starred with 22, while Nathan Oliver and Wright knocking 17 and 16 respectively having been stranded on 48-6 at one stage.

But despite reaching triple figures, Wright believes a touch of fortune proved pivotal in giving his players something to defend.

“The whole team knows it was a below-par performance with the bat,” he said.

“Over the years, our tailenders and middle order have helped the team on several occasions. We didn’t learn from the wickets that fell before us.

“Once you get into three figures, that’s something to bowl at and if you get a couple of early wickets, I was hopeful we could put the pressure on and maybe get the win.”

March welcome the return of Shardul Brahmbhatt and last season’s skipper Tyler Phillips to the squad for this Saturday’s league clash with Cambridge St Giles at The Avenue (12.30pm), something that Wright thinks will shape the team in good stead.

“Shardul and Tyler strengthen our team, but we know we’ve got to perform better with the bat,” he said.

“We’ve got to adapt to the conditions better, but I’m confident in our squad that we can do very well still.”

Sam Clarke hit 51 and Tom Quinton registered 48 as well as notching one wicket apiece in March’s seven-wicket defeat at Uffington 1sts in Division One of the Rutland League on Sunday.

Meanwhile, March’s Fenland XI beat neighbours Chatteris by 78 runs in the Ernie Wool Cup on the same day, Karl Anderson and Adam Conyard impressing with the bat in their 193-8 total.

Sam Mason was the pick of the bowlers in his side’s cup victory, bagging 3-23.

On Saturday, August 1, the 2nd XI open their Cambs Senior League Group A season at Needingworth 1sts (1.30pm), the Sunday 1st XI visit early pacesetters Market Deeping 1sts in the Rutland League (12pm) while the Sunday 2nd XI host Wisbech CSKA in the Ernie Wool Cup (1.30pm).

