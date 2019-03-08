CRICKET: March Town complete a full set of Fenland derby victories against Wisbech Town

March brought the curtain down on the Rutland League season by claiming more Fenland derby glory.

They triumphed by 24 runs in a Division One finale at local rivals Wisbech with Ben Chapman playing a starring role.

He was responsible for more than half of March's posting of 138 at Harecorft Road with a swashbuckling innings of 70 off just 63 balls and featuring 13 boundaries.

Only three other March men - captain Sam Clarke, opener Adam Conyard and lower-order man Geoff Kirby - made it into double-figures as they found life tough against a Wisbech attack inspired by George Gowler (4-48) and Kieran Haynes (3-13).

But they still produced what proved to be a match-winning total with hosts Wisbech sent packing for 114 in reply.

They looked to be in a good position following a 57-run partnership for the second wicket between Josh Bowers (37) and Hamish McCulloch (26) but a major collapse then followed.

As so often the case, Saranga Rajaguru was the leading light for March with a 4-26 haul while fellow spinner Shardul Brahmbatt claimed 3-34. James Harradine also weighed in with a valuable 2-29.

March leapfrogged Wisbech into fourth place in the final standings with their Fenland rivals having to settle for fifth spot after being champions in 2018.

The latest victory also meant March completed a full set of derby victories having also beaten Wisbech in the reverse Rutland League fixture and in both Cambs & Hunts Premier League clashes.

It's the first time they have ever recorded a Rutland League double over Wisbech.