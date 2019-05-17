Advanced search

Charity cricket match to mark 100 years of Neale-Wade Association

17 May, 2019 - 12:00
Nostalgic cricket match in aid of charity to take place in March. Picture: ARCHANT.

Archant

A charity cricket match to mark 100 years of the Neale-Wade Association will take place next month.

The historic event will see members of the group take on Marylebone Cricket Club in aid of Scotty's Little Soldiers.

The charity was set up by Nikki Scott in memory of her husband and former Neale-Wade student Corporal Lee Scott.

He lost his life while serving in the forces in Afghanistan a decade ago.

The charity offers support to bereaved forces children in the UK.

In 1919 a group of March Grammar School Old Boys organised a cricket match against the school and masters in order to raise funds for a memorial in memory of those who died in the First World War.

Each year since then the 'old boys' and their descendants have held a re-union dinner.

The match will start at 11.30am and end at 6.30pm on June 28.

For more information email info@nealewade.org or visit the website www.nealewade.org

March Town Cricket Club will also be holding walking cricket sessions for anyone interested in taking part on Thursday's from 10 to 11am at Burrowmoor Road.

It will cost £2 per person and anyone interested should email Lbremner@fenland.gov.uk

All Stars Cricket for children will run at The Pavilion from 10am to 11am from this Sunday (May 19) until July 7.

Contact lesm841@aol.com or register at www.allstarscricket.co.uk

