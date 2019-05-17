Charity cricket match to mark 100 years of Neale-Wade Association

A charity cricket match to mark 100 years of the Neale-Wade Association will take place next month.

The historic event will see members of the group take on Marylebone Cricket Club in aid of Scotty's Little Soldiers.

The charity was set up by Nikki Scott in memory of her husband and former Neale-Wade student Corporal Lee Scott.

He lost his life while serving in the forces in Afghanistan a decade ago.

The charity offers support to bereaved forces children in the UK.

In 1919 a group of March Grammar School Old Boys organised a cricket match against the school and masters in order to raise funds for a memorial in memory of those who died in the First World War.

Each year since then the 'old boys' and their descendants have held a re-union dinner.

The match will start at 11.30am and end at 6.30pm on June 28.

For more information email info@nealewade.org or visit the website www.nealewade.org

