Cambridgeshire charity leads campaign inspired by Joe Wicks to recognise lockdown heroes

PUBLISHED: 10:00 29 August 2020

Living Sport are leading a campaign inspired by YouTube star Joe Wicks to recognise those who have kept active and motivated during the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: LIVING SPORT

Living Sport are leading a campaign inspired by YouTube star Joe Wicks to recognise those who have kept active and motivated during the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: LIVING SPORT

A Cambridgeshire sports charity aims to recognise those who have kept people active and motivated during the coronavirus pandemic with their new campaign.

Living Sport are leading a campaign inspired by YouTube star Joe Wicks to recognise those who have kept active and motivated during the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: LIVING SPORT

Living Sport has launched its #LocalJoes campaign, inspired by YouTube star Joe Wicks, and coined the term ‘Local Joes’ which refers to individuals who have enabled people to stay connected and active throughout lockdown.

Simon Fairhall, chief executive at Living Sport, said: “In recent months we have seen people across the area offering free online classes, delivering workout plans and equipment to people who don’t have the internet, and fundraising for their local communities.

“These are our #LocalJoes and the funds we raise will help to provide advice, support and funding to enable them to continue to work, adapt and connect with those most in need, when they really need it most through the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Simon is one of those to play their part for the cause, having aimed to cycle 400km during August, the equivalent distance around Cambridgeshire and Peterborough.

Members of the Living Sport team are putting themselves through different fitness challenges, from cycling to walking, to raise funds for the charity’s work in supporting the efforts of #LocalJoes.

Kelly Vickers, head of business development at Living Sport, said: “We know how important physical activity is for health and mental wellbeing and this is more of a priority as society emerges from lockdown and adapts to new ways of living, working and exercising.

“What Joe Wicks did with his online PE classes was inspirational and showed how vital motivating us, no matter what age you are, to get off the sofa and get active, even if it’s just in your own living room.”

MORE: Chatteris man keeps fit and healthy with Joe Wicks fitness videos thanks to deaf charity

Other challenges the Living Sport team are undertaking during August include running 100km, cycling for 24 hours, cycling 20km every day for 20 days and pushing a wheelchair the distance of a marathon in a day.

Kelly added: “We are privileged to work with hundreds of ‘Local Joes across Peterborough and Cambridgeshire who run walking groups, yoga classes, football clubs, charities who provide classes for older people, and so many more.

“Day to day, these individuals and groups are an essential part of keeping people connected, active and well.”

Living Sport aims to improve the health, happiness and wellbeing of the people in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough. For more information and to donate to the #LocalJoes campaign, visit: https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/localjoes2020.

