Teams urged to join Chatteris 6-a-side league

A new season is starting in the Chatteris 6-a-side leagues – and teams are urged to join now before the last few remaining places are snapped up!

The popular and award winning leagues, which takes place at Cromwell Community College on Monday is looking to expand, and teams are competing for top prizes, in the revamped Leisure Leagues Prize Draw – which has already seen thousands of pounds with of prizes given away.

In addition, the best players could find themselves representing their country in the world cup, as Leisure Leagues are conducting the trials to enable players to play for their national team.

There is reduced entry to all new teams, meaning a saving of £30 on the Monday league at the moment.

All matches are refereed by qualified officials and all equipment is provided and all profits are donated to Cancer Research, Dogs Trust and Blind Children UK.

Anyone who wants to join the 6-a-side leagues in Chatteris can do so at leisureleagues.net/league/cromwell-community-college/chatteris-monday.