BOXING: Jordan Gill is back . . . and he's ready to thrill like never before

Jordan Gill during his WBA International featherweight title defeat against Enrique Tinoco last year.

Jordan Gill will be back in the ring next month . . . and the Chatteris star confidently predicts he'll be better than ever.

Jordan Gill after winning the vacant WBA International featherweight title in Peterborough last year.

The 25 year-old is anxious to make up for lost time following a difficult 2019 in which he suffered the first loss of his career and was also struck down by illness.

Gill's 24-fight unbeaten streak was ended when he lost his WBA International featherweight crown to Enrique Tinoco back in May - three months after claiming the strap with a fine stoppage of another Mexican opponent, Emmanuel Dominguez.

Gill did make an impressive return in Italy in September, but plans for another fight in December had to be shelved due to a thyroid issue.

But he has now been given the all-clear to climb back through the ropes at the O2 in London on March 28 when fighting on the undercard of the European welterweight title duel between David Avanesyan and Josh Kelly.

Jordan Gill during his fight against Enrique Tinoco.

Gill said: "It's fair to say 2019 was an interesting year - winning and then losing a title and producing what some say was my best performance to date in Italy.

"It was an uncertain time due to my health concern which meant I had to put my career on hold.

"It was a huge relief to find out the thyroid condition was only a temporary setback, but I've not wasted my time off by dwelling on what ifs.

"I got married, I spent time catching up with friends and family, and enjoyed being a normal kid for a while.

"But I also spent hours studying past and present boxers and testing out different training techniques. I've worked on mobility and practiced being patient and clever.

"Resilience is a key quality needed to develop. Nothing is certain in life and nothing comes easy.

"I'm only 25 and the challenges of 2019 have only developed me further, so in 202 I plan to use what I've learned to use my physical and mental ability to the maximum.

"On March 28 people can expected to see 'The Thrill' being more thrilling and more polished than ever before.

"The aim is to use enhanced skills and class to dominate the fight and produce a world-class performance.

"I don't know who my opponent is, but I'm already feeling sorry for them!"

Gill is again laying on transport to the capital for his army of Fenland fans thanks to C & G Coaches.

Tickets for the show range in price from £40 to £200 and can be bought by contacting Gill direct.

He added: "I'm privileged to be boxing at one of the biggest stages in the country.

"I'm looking forward to sharing this night with all my Fenland supporters as well as my growing fanbase from around the country and world."