Jordan Gill (left) will fight European featherweight champion Karim Guerfi in February, more than two months since their title bout was due to take place.

Jordan Gill will take on his delayed European featherweight title fight next month.

The Chatteris fighter takes on Karim Guerfi at The O2 Arena in London on the undercard of the WBO cruiserweight title bout between Lawrence Okolie and Michal Cieslak.

Writing on Instagram, Gill was relieved to see the fight scheduled for a second time.

He wrote: “Finally, my European title shot lands on February 27 at the O2 Arena. Who’s with me?”

JUST ADDED: @_JordanGill's European Featherweight Title shot vs @GuepardoGuerfi lands on #OkolieCieslak 👊



Full undercard announced this Thursday at a press conference in London 🙌 pic.twitter.com/vWTwjcrNSc — Matchroom Boxing (@MatchroomBoxing) January 24, 2022

Gill was due to meet Guerfi for the European belt on December 11, before the Frenchman pulled out due to illness.

Instead, ‘The Thrill’ fought Alan Castillo in Liverpool where he sustained a deep cut to his head in the fourth round.

Despite Gill being ahead on points, the fight was ruled a technical draw as four rounds had not been completed.

Guerfi, 34, boasts 30 wins and five defeats during his professional career, his last fight coming last August against Andoni Gago.