Chatteris CC's inaugural Casino Night raises hundreds of pounds for much-needed works

Chatteris Cricket Club raised hundreds of pounds at their inaugural Casino Night at the weekend.

Club members were out in force and managed to raise over £500 for the refurbishment of their training nets, as well as for an all-weather wicket at their Fullers Cricket Ground home.

Blackjack, poker and roulette were played, with prizes going to the winners.

Nathan Brennan earned the top award, collecting £150, while Chris Pope finished second and claimed £50.

However, both winners produced a kind gesture by donating their winnings back into the club.

Chairman Grant Osbourn said: "We had a break-in over the winter, so we need to raise money and also to increase security.

"We're constantly looking to improve."

Other fundraising events are also in the pipeline, including regular Twenty20 friendlies against various sports organisations in Chatteris.

The club are hosting a quiz night on Saturday, June 29, which is free to attend.