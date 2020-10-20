Advanced search

Chatteris cueman Joe Perry excited about media career once playing days are over

Chatteris cueman Joe Perry said he is relishing the prospect of working behind the camera once his playing career is over. Picture: TONY RUSHMER

Joe Perry said he’s relishing the prospect of life on the other side of the camera when his snooker career comes to an end.

The Chatteris potter was dumped out in the second round of the English Open in Milton Keynes against Iranian player Hossein Vafaei Ayouri last week.

Failure to qualify for the World Championships last season opened the door to BBC punditry work for the world No.16, and the 2015 Tour Championship winner says he’s plotting a career in the media once he hangs up his cue.

“I enjoyed the experience being on the other side of the camera for a few days,” the 46-year-old said.

“It gave me a great opportunity and I had an enjoyable 12 days from that side of it.

“I’d definitely like to do more of that in the future and if anything, I enjoyed it too much!

“Hopefully it’s there for me in the future because I did enjoy it, but I need to concentrate on what I’m good at.

“Snooker’s my life and snooker’s what I know best so if I can have a career in snooker once my playing days are over that would be fantastic.”

Perry showed signs of his old form against Ayouri, but a third-frame break of 136 from the world No.39 helped knock him out of the first Home Nations event of the season.

The Cambridgeshire cueman has showed glimpses of the snooker that saw him rise to world No.8 in recent times, including a run to the semi-finals of last season’s Northern Ireland Open and the last eight of the World Grand Prix, Players Championship and the Masters.

His time at the table isn’t over yet and Perry insists he still has that competitive edge as he enters the twilight of his career.

“During that match, I started to get a bit of a feel for it,” he added.

“I wanted to win but it just kicks you in the teeth. It’s tough, especially when you’re fighting yourself as opposed to the game and sometimes snooker can be cruel.

“Absolutely, the competitive juices are still flowing. If you feel flat like I do most of the time and go 2-0 or 3-0 down, it’s hard to get any fight in you. But I felt a little bit of fight.”

