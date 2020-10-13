Chatteris potter Joe Perry reveals he ‘wasn’t bothered’ about world championships defeat despite English Open progress

Joe Perry revealed he is not enjoying snooker anymore, despite progressing in the English Open. Picture: TESS DERRY/PA WIRE/PA IMAGES PA Wire/PA Images

Joe Perry said he’s no longer enjoying his snooker and “wasn’t bothered” about failing to qualify for the World Championships earlier this year.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Chatteris potter rediscovered his form in the first round of the English Open as he beat Riley Parsons 4-1 in Milton Keynes on Monday, October 12.

However, it’s been difficult in recent months for the world No.16, who was unable to reach the Crucible after crashing out 6-4 against Jamie Clarke in qualifying at the World Championships.

Perry, 46, is now getting involved with punditry work, but he believes the priority is rekindling his love for playing the sport that helped him win the 2015 Tour Championship.

“I wasn’t bothered at all to be honest,” Perry said, who failed to reach Sheffield for the second time in four years.

“I’m looking to enjoy the rest of the snooker career I’ve got. I’m not one of these young lads who’s in the club 16 hours a day hungry for success.

“I’m not enjoying it so that’s what I need to do - to find a way to enjoy it in the situation we’ve found ourselves in.”

Perry struck the highest break on day one of the tournament as a brilliant effort of 139 restored parity with Parsons, who stole the first frame at 1-1.

A third-frame 50 followed and despite a scrappy final two frames, Perry got over the line.

This week’s maiden Home Nations event of the season is being held behind closed doors due to coronavirus restrictions.

Perry admitted he’s struggled to adapt to playing in front of no fans and needs a quick fix in order to revitalise his career prospects.

MORE: Snooker: Perry puts out Ding in Dafabet Masters shock

“It’s the same for everyone and I can’t keep using it as an excuse - it could be like this for a while so I need to get my head round the situation and focus properly,” he added.

“I’m quite deep into my career now; you would say on the decline so to speak, so the thought of playing in empty arenas doesn’t appeal to me.

“I wouldn’t say I’m a big stage player as my trophy cabinet doesn’t tell you that, but I need to be enjoying the game at this stage of my career.”

You may also want to watch:

Perry is in round two action tomorrow (Wednesday). The English Open is broadcast on Quest, Eurosport and the Eurosport app.