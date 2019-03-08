BOXING: Gill ready for first defence of International crown

Garry Samuels

Jordan Gill reckons he is now coming into his own.

Jordan Gill makes the first defence of his WBA international featherweight title on Friday. Picture: IAN CARTER Jordan Gill makes the first defence of his WBA international featherweight title on Friday. Picture: IAN CARTER

The unbeaten Chatteris star makes the first defence of his WBA International featherweight title in Nottingham tomorrow night (Friday).

Gill - unbeaten in all 23 professional fights - takes on Mexican warrior Enrique Tinoco on the JDNXTGEN card.

"I'm 24 years old now," said Gill. "I'm becoming a man and coming into my element.

"I've still got time on my side and I'm still learning every day.

"I just need to focus on continuing to produce good performances against whoever is in front of me and winning titles.

"I really believe the world is my oyster."

Gill won the WBA International belt with a three-round destruction of another Mexican opponent - Emmanuel Dominguez - in March, but he is bracing himself for a considerably tougher test on this occasion.

He expects to be taken the 12-round distance for the first time by Tinoco, who has won 17 of his 26 professional outings.

A dozen of those successes coming by way of stoppages, but Tinoco is returning to the ring tonight following a 14-month absence.

"I'm looking forward to a hard fight," added Gill. "It's definitely going to be a tough night.

"Tinoco been the distance with one of the best prospects in world boxing - Devin Haney - up at lightweight and he doesn't get stopped often

"I think it will probably go the full 12 rounds and that's a new challenge for me.

"It's something I'm prepared for, something I'm confident I can deal with and something which will give me valuable experience.

"There has been a lot of talk about who I may face in the future, but my full focus is on Tinoco. This is not a fight I can look beyond."

Gill will be cheered on by more than 200 local fans in Nottingham and he is again hugely grateful to sponsors Munns Rape Seed Oil, Chatteris Town Butchers and C & G Coaches.