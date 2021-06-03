Tennis club continues post-lockdown return with thrilling draw
- Credit: Chatteris Tennis Club
A tennis club has continued its post-lockdown return on the court after their latest result.
Chatteris Tennis Club men’s 3 team hosted Ely men’s 3 at their St Peters Drive home, which finished in a draw.
It was a competitive game throughout, with Ely winning two of their sets on tiebreaks against a Chatteris team featuring Steve Tuffin, Aaron Marsh, Francis Antonio and Matt Sizer.
During lockdown, the club installed new floodlights on two of its courts thanks to club funds, the Healthy Fenland Fund and the Lawn Tennis Association as demand soared from reopening on March 29.
A spokesperson for Chatteris Tennis Club said: “The club is now back in full swing again, with plenty of opportunity to play during the week on their 4=four floodlit hard courts.
You may also want to watch:
“Coaching, social play, club nights and competitive league tennis are all available.”
For more information on Chatteris Tennis Club and to join, call 01354 695014 or visit: https://www.chatteristennis.com/.
Most Read
- 1 Vaccination centre cancels clinic
- 2 Caught on camera - the moment railway crossing became a reality
- 3 Four day bank holiday confirmed for summer 2022
- 4 ‘In need of refurbishment’: Take a look inside derelict George’s pub
- 5 Road closed after serious A141 collision
- 6 Fenland police station gets £500,000 face-lift
- 7 Avoid, avoid, avoid - three best pieces of advice as A14 gridlocked today
- 8 Fizzy drink cans create John Deere tractor sculpture
- 9 Country wide bid by RSPCA to find homes for 156 zebra finches
- 10 Attacker, armed with knives, arrived by taxi to repeatedly stab kidnap victim