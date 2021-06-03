Published: 9:28 AM June 3, 2021

The Chatteris Tennis Club men's 3 team that drew with Ely. From left: Steve Tuffin, Aaron Marsh, Francis Antonio and Matt Sizer. - Credit: Chatteris Tennis Club

A tennis club has continued its post-lockdown return on the court after their latest result.

Chatteris Tennis Club men’s 3 team hosted Ely men’s 3 at their St Peters Drive home, which finished in a draw.

It was a competitive game throughout, with Ely winning two of their sets on tiebreaks against a Chatteris team featuring Steve Tuffin, Aaron Marsh, Francis Antonio and Matt Sizer.

During lockdown, the club installed new floodlights on two of its courts thanks to club funds, the Healthy Fenland Fund and the Lawn Tennis Association as demand soared from reopening on March 29.

A spokesperson for Chatteris Tennis Club said: “The club is now back in full swing again, with plenty of opportunity to play during the week on their 4=four floodlit hard courts.

“Coaching, social play, club nights and competitive league tennis are all available.”

For more information on Chatteris Tennis Club and to join, call 01354 695014 or visit: https://www.chatteristennis.com/.