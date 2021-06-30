Plenty of 'on court' action at tennis club
- Credit: CHATTERIS TENNIS CLUB
Chatteris Tennis Club recently played out their very own ‘home derby’ when two of their men’s teams went head to head on the courts.
Their B and C doubles teams played against each other in the Hunts & Peterborough league tournament, with the B team winning 7-1.
All eight men played fast, competitive tennis with many close games, cheered on from the side of the courts by some of the club members.
The club has three men’s teams and one ladies team playing in the tennis league, with some excellent results coming from both home and away matches.
Simon Grainger, club chairman, said: “Our teams are playing very well again this year, enjoying some recent good wins including 7-1 against St Neots and 8-0 against Cottenham.
"We are gaining more consistency and strength as the season progresses”.
With the anticipated lifting of Covid restrictions in the not too distant future, the club is looking forward to reinstating its events calendar with home cub tournaments, BBQ’s and social tennis afternoons.
The club is also offering discounts on all memberships, as well as operating coaching courses for all levels.
Call 01354 695014 or visit www.chatteristennis.com