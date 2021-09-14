Tennis club ‘inspired’ by Emma Raducanu’s US open win
A tennis club is preparing for a surge of interest among a new generation of youngsters.
Chatteris Tennis Club believes individuals will want to play tennis after seeing 18-year-old Emma Raducanu’s US Open win.
Raducanu is coached by Andrew Richardson, who visited Chatteris Tennis Club in 2017 as part of a fundraising event for new facilities in its grounds.
Richardson lives in Bourne near Peterborough, and is a former professional tennis player.
He was very successful in doubles, winning five tournaments on the ATP Challenger Tour.
Chairman at Chatteris Tennis Club, Simon Grainger said: “In a small way, the club feels particularly delighted at Emma’s achievements having seen at first hand the passion and ability that her coach has for the game.
“Together with Emma, it’s proved to be an unstoppable partnership.”
“We have a number of girls at our club, but we do want to attract more.”
Contact the club on 01354 695014.