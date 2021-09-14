News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Tennis club ‘inspired’ by Emma Raducanu’s US open win

Katie Woodcock

Published: 3:39 PM September 14, 2021    Updated: 3:42 PM September 14, 2021
Andrew Richardson (L), Emma Raducanu's tennis coach, playing tennis at Chatteris Tennis Club in 201

Andrew Richardson (L), Emma Raducanu's tennis coach, playing tennis at Chatteris Tennis Club in 2017 with the Chairman of the club, Simon Grainger. - Credit: Chatteris Tennis Club

A tennis club is preparing for a surge of interest among a new generation of youngsters.

Chatteris Tennis Club believes individuals will want to play tennis after seeing 18-year-old Emma Raducanu’s US Open win. 

Raducanu is coached by Andrew Richardson, who visited Chatteris Tennis Club in 2017 as part of a fundraising event for new facilities in its grounds. 

Richardson lives in Bourne near Peterborough, and is a former professional tennis player.

He was very successful in doubles, winning five tournaments on the ATP Challenger Tour. 

Chairman at Chatteris Tennis Club, Simon Grainger said: “In a small way, the club feels particularly delighted at Emma’s achievements having seen at first hand the passion and ability that her coach has for the game. 

“Together with Emma, it’s proved to be an unstoppable partnership.” 

“We have a number of girls at our club, but we do want to attract more.” 

Contact the club on 01354 695014. 

Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
