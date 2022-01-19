News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > Sport

Awesome foursome brave challenge to reign supreme

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Mason

Published: 12:48 PM January 19, 2022
Chatteris Tennis Club mixed team vs Papworth

Chatteris Tennis Club's mixed team came away triumphant after a 6-2 win at Papworth. - Credit: Chatteris Tennis Club

Chatteris Tennis Club had plenty to cheer about as they reigned triumphant on the road. 

The club’s mixed team returned to Fenland in victorious mood after a 6-2 win at Papworth on January 6. 

It was a close-fought contest where the team of Simon Grainger, Hayley Sizer, Jordan Doughty and Cindy Burnley prevailed, with a strong showing from the opposition throughout. 

But with some consistent serving from all four players, Chatteris managed to pull off the victory. 

After the match, Simon said: "It was a very competitive match from the start.  

“We all had to play our best game to secure the win, which was made even more challenging due to wet and cold conditions on court.” 

Simon added: “We were thrilled to come home with the win." 

Most Read

  1. 1 He strangled Rikki, stripped him and left his body flat on his back, Old Bailey told
  2. 2 Woman summonsed in connection with crash that killed five-month-old Louis Thorold
  3. 3 'Fantastic, loving, cheeky' 19-year-old killed in motorbike crash
  1. 4 No balloons plea to death crash motorcycle tribute convoy
  2. 5 Inquest concludes 'quiet and happy' teenager took own life
  3. 6 Mini-convoy marks funeral of 'kind-hearted' lorry driver
  4. 7 Old Bailey trial begins of Rikki Neave murder suspect
  5. 8 Four doctors and a nurse off sick with Covid-19 at Fenland surgeries
  6. 9 Universal credit households to receive £20 for rising living costs
  7. 10 Fatal crash blocks A1M in Cambridgeshire

New members are welcome at Chatteris Tennis Club – if you are interested in joining and to find out more information, visit their website: https://www.chatteristennis.com/.  

Chatteris News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A141 March Road to close near A47 Guyhirn roundabout

Cambs Live News | Updated

Motorists face extra time on journeys due to A141 closure

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
This barn conversion located on the outskirts of March, is currently up for sale with ABODA Fine Homes

Video

Take a look inside this £600,000 converted barn hidden in the Fens

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon
Lina Besliaga at L&B Fashion Boutique Chatteris

Shop Local

Couple up for the challenge as new high street shop launched

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Thames Valley Police have arrested a teenager, 19, from Wisbech in a County Lines Drug operation

Cambs Live News

Teenager, 19, on County Drug Lines heroin and crack cocaine charge

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon