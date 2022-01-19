Chatteris Tennis Club's mixed team came away triumphant after a 6-2 win at Papworth. - Credit: Chatteris Tennis Club

Chatteris Tennis Club had plenty to cheer about as they reigned triumphant on the road.

The club’s mixed team returned to Fenland in victorious mood after a 6-2 win at Papworth on January 6.

It was a close-fought contest where the team of Simon Grainger, Hayley Sizer, Jordan Doughty and Cindy Burnley prevailed, with a strong showing from the opposition throughout.

But with some consistent serving from all four players, Chatteris managed to pull off the victory.

After the match, Simon said: "It was a very competitive match from the start.

“We all had to play our best game to secure the win, which was made even more challenging due to wet and cold conditions on court.”

Simon added: “We were thrilled to come home with the win."

New members are welcome at Chatteris Tennis Club – if you are interested in joining and to find out more information, visit their website: https://www.chatteristennis.com/.