Tennis club hails new floodlights as it reopens after lockdown

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Mason

Published: 2:50 PM April 7, 2021   
Chatteris Tennis Club Easter camp

Chatteris Tennis Club, which runs junior coaching programmes, have installed new floodlights on two of their courts. - Credit: Chatteris Tennis Club

A tennis club which reopened for the first time this year hopes work done during lockdown can help it develop for future generations. 

Chatteris Tennis Club has seen soaring demand since it reopened on March 29 as Covid-19 restrictions eased, as adults returned and junior coaching programmes took place over Easter. 

It also installed new floodlights on two of its courts thanks to club funds, the Healthy Fenland Fund and the Lawn Tennis Association, as well as replace their traditional halogen lights with LED replacements. 

One of the main benefits of new LED lights is cheaper running and maintenance costs, plus helping the club reduce its carbon footprint. 

Simon Grainger, chairman of Chatteris Tennis Club, said: “We are delighted to be able to play tennis again. 

Junior practicing at Chatteris Tennis Club

Chatteris Tennis Club reopened to juniors and adults at the end of March as Covid-19 restrictions eased. - Credit: Chatteris Tennis Club

Chatteris Tennis Club junior training

Junior players at Chatteris Tennis Club, which has installed new floodlights as part of development work during lockdown. - Credit: Chatteris Tennis Club

“The latest set of floodlights is another terrific development for the club; a 21st-century sporting facility, progressed by the club for the development of tennis in the community.” 

For more information on the club’s coaching programmes and membership, visit: https://www.chatteristennis.com/.  

