Tennis club hails new floodlights as it reopens after lockdown
- Credit: Chatteris Tennis Club
A tennis club which reopened for the first time this year hopes work done during lockdown can help it develop for future generations.
Chatteris Tennis Club has seen soaring demand since it reopened on March 29 as Covid-19 restrictions eased, as adults returned and junior coaching programmes took place over Easter.
It also installed new floodlights on two of its courts thanks to club funds, the Healthy Fenland Fund and the Lawn Tennis Association, as well as replace their traditional halogen lights with LED replacements.
One of the main benefits of new LED lights is cheaper running and maintenance costs, plus helping the club reduce its carbon footprint.
Simon Grainger, chairman of Chatteris Tennis Club, said: “We are delighted to be able to play tennis again.
You may also want to watch:
“The latest set of floodlights is another terrific development for the club; a 21st-century sporting facility, progressed by the club for the development of tennis in the community.”
For more information on the club’s coaching programmes and membership, visit: https://www.chatteristennis.com/.
Most Read
- 1 Person hit by train between Cambridge and Ely
- 2 Man in 60s dies after sports car crashes into archway
- 3 Shotgun, fake cash and cannabis found at suspected dealer’s home
- 4 Residents escape kitchen fire after bank holiday blaze
- 5 'Cash strapped' force picks up bill for 120 Boat Race police
- 6 Uninsured drink-driver upset after police seize BMW at roadside
- 7 10 ships arrive at Port of Wisbech for third month in a row
- 8 Alligator-owning farmer stars in new Ross Kemp ITV documentary
- 9 Addenbrooke’s Hospital develop unique clear coronavirus facemask
- 10 12 exciting new businesses to discover when lockdown restrictions ease