Chatteris Town to welcome European champion Gill 'home'
- Credit: PA
New European featherweight boxing champion Jordan Gill will be given a heroes reception at Chatteris Town Football Club this weekend.
Gill was crowned the new champion at London's O2 Arena on Sunday, after knocking out Karim Guerfi in the ninth round.
Speaking after his victory, Gill said: "It was a pleasure sharing the ring with him. My stock has risen, my experience has risen, my ring IQ is going to rise again. I'm going to learn from that fight and become a better fighter for it."
Now his local football club are delighted to get the chance to welcome Gill 'home' at their next first-team game in the Cambridgeshire League.
A statement on the club's Facebook page said: "This Saturday we welcome home the new European champion!
"We are over the moon that Jordan Gill will be joining us at West Street for the 1st Team game against Over Sport Res.
"Come down watch the game, grab a drink and congratulate the fighting pride of Fenland."
The Lillies are certainly in fine form, unbeaten in eight matches in all competitions in 2022.
The match kicks-off at 3pm and the clubhouse will be open from 2pm.