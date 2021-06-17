Published: 6:30 AM June 17, 2021

Action between March 2nds and Royston in the Cambs League. - Credit: Daniel Mason

Some star-studded bowling from James Fraser and Jake Kaval earned Chatteris their first league win of the season.

Fraser notched 4-5 and Kaval scored 4-8 as their side skittled Needingworth for 72 in their six-wicket victory in CCA Senior League Division One contest on Saturday.

In reply, it was largely plain-sailing for Chatteris who reached the winning total inside 20 overs.

Action between March 2nds and Royston in the Cambs League. - Credit: Daniel Mason

Harry Matthews scored an unbeaten 70 for the second time in as many weeks as Chatteris 2nds beat Needingworth 2nds by nine wickets in Division Three North.

After reducing the hosts to 132 all out, Matthews led the charge as the visitors reached 133-1.

March Town were on the receiving end of a six-wicket reverse at Eaton Socon in Whitings & Partners Division One of the Cambs & Hunts Premier League.

Action between March 2nds and Royston in the Cambs League. - Credit: Daniel Mason

Saranga Rajaguru’s 84 from 99 balls, including 12 fours, helped March to 175 all out, but it did not prove enough against the league leaders.

Rajaguru claimed a hat-trick of wickets, but Socon were able to reach their total with six wickets to spare.

Action between March 2nds and Royston in the Cambs League. - Credit: Daniel Mason

Action between March 2nds and Royston in the Cambs League. - Credit: Daniel Mason

Shae Pooley’s 4-34 saw March 2nds beat Royston by 87 runs in CCA Senior League Division One, while the 3rds beaten by two wickets at Over 2nds in Division Four North.

Wisbech Town were put to the sword by Histon in the county top flight after trying to chase an impressive away score of 188.

Gary Freear notched 4-23 in the field, but he alongside his teammates could only muster 53 having lost eight wickets for 18 runs at Harecroft Road.

Action between March 2nds and Royston in the Cambs League. - Credit: Daniel Mason

In Whitings & Partners Division Three, Wisbech 2nds fell by seven wickets at Orton Park, the 3rds lost by six wickets at Sutton 2nds in Division One North while the 4ths were beaten in Division Four North.

On Sunday, Pheonix Nightingale’s 4-19 allowed March to earn a slim nine-run victory over City CC in Division One of the Rutland League, while Wisbech were beaten by Barnack in the same division.

Action between March 2nds and Royston in the Cambs League. - Credit: Daniel Mason

Action between March 2nds and Royston in the Cambs League. - Credit: Daniel Mason

This Saturday, Chatteris 2nds host Needingworth 2nds as the first-team are without a game.

March play Wisbech in a Fenland derby at The Avenue, 12pm, as the 2nds visit Abington and the 3rds host Wisbech 4ths.

Wisbech 2nds host Biggleswade while the 3rds look for their first league win against Bottisham-Lode.

Action between March 2nds and Royston in the Cambs League. - Credit: Daniel Mason

Action between March 2nds and Royston in the Cambs League. - Credit: Daniel Mason

On Sunday, Chatteris play Fulbourn Institute in the T20 Walker Cup as the Fenland XI take on Wimblington.

March visit Burghley Park in the league as their 2nds play Khalsa, while Wisbech 3rds go to Sutton in the Ernie Wool Cup.