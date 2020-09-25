March Triathlon Club continue new season preparations by weekly sessions

March Triathlon Club have announced that weekly swimming sessions will resume as they prepare for the 2021 season. Picture: SUPPLIED/MARCH TRIATHLON CLUB Archant

March Triathlon Club have announced more positive news as they continue their preparations for the 2021 season.

The club has announced that weekly swimming sessions will resume from October 6 at the George Campbell Leisure Centre between 8.15-9pm.

Coach Aaron Godden will be on hand to welcome any new members to the club.

Godden alongside fellow coach Michael Stacy have been working on a winter training schedule that will include the likes of swimming and organised winter rides, as well as a planned running clinic.

A spokesperson for March Triathlon Club said: “The club hopes to see any new members who have set themselves lockdown goals to complete a triathlon in 2021, or those who just want to get fitter by taking up three sports.

“Full details of the club’s future events can be found on the March Triathlon Club Facebook page.”