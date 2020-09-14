Chatteris Bowls Club end enjoyable season with finals competitions

Chatteris Town Bowls Club have made the most of what they say has been an enjoyable season with their in-house finals at the weekend.

The club has been running club roll-ups and competitions as all league games were cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Ann Patter and David Jackman won the ladies’ and men’s singles 2 bowl competitions respectively, while Michael Hill topped the mixed singles 4 bowls category.

Patter and Jackman also reigned supreme in the ladies’ pairs 4 bowl and men’s pairs 4 bowl competitions.

Andrew Hay, chairman of Chatteris Town Bowls Club, said: “We have risk assessments in place and strict cleaning protocols together with social distancing rules; this has enabled us to have an enjoyable season whilst ensuring all members feel safe.

“Although our club membership ranges from 13 to 80 and over with the majority in the higher age range, we all feel life must go on and quality of life must be paramount.”

RESULTS

Ladies Singles 2 Bowl Ann Patter; Men’s Singles 2 Bowl David Jackman; Mixed Handicap Singles 4 Bowl Maureen Jackman; Ladies Pairs 4 Bowl Joan Alexander and Ann Patter; Men’s Pairs 4 Bowl David Jackman and Geoff Blackburn; Mixed Singles 4 Bowls Sets Michael Hill; Mixed Pairs 4 Bowl Anne Hay and John Woolf; Men’s Singles 4 Bowl Nevile Patter; Ladies Singles 4 Bowl Maureen Jackman.