Advanced search

Chatteris Bowls Club end enjoyable season with finals competitions

PUBLISHED: 13:08 14 September 2020 | UPDATED: 13:09 14 September 2020

Chatteris Town Bowls Club held their end-of-season finals weekend with coronavirus restrictions in place. Picture: CHATTERIS TOWN BOWLS CLUB

Chatteris Town Bowls Club held their end-of-season finals weekend with coronavirus restrictions in place. Picture: CHATTERIS TOWN BOWLS CLUB

Archant

Chatteris Town Bowls Club have made the most of what they say has been an enjoyable season with their in-house finals at the weekend.

Chatteris Town Bowls Club held their end-of-season finals weekend with coronavirus restrictions in place. Picture: CHATTERIS TOWN BOWLS CLUBChatteris Town Bowls Club held their end-of-season finals weekend with coronavirus restrictions in place. Picture: CHATTERIS TOWN BOWLS CLUB

The club has been running club roll-ups and competitions as all league games were cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Ann Patter and David Jackman won the ladies’ and men’s singles 2 bowl competitions respectively, while Michael Hill topped the mixed singles 4 bowls category.

Patter and Jackman also reigned supreme in the ladies’ pairs 4 bowl and men’s pairs 4 bowl competitions.

Andrew Hay, chairman of Chatteris Town Bowls Club, said: “We have risk assessments in place and strict cleaning protocols together with social distancing rules; this has enabled us to have an enjoyable season whilst ensuring all members feel safe.

“Although our club membership ranges from 13 to 80 and over with the majority in the higher age range, we all feel life must go on and quality of life must be paramount.”

RESULTS

Ladies Singles 2 Bowl Ann Patter; Men’s Singles 2 Bowl David Jackman; Mixed Handicap Singles 4 Bowl Maureen Jackman; Ladies Pairs 4 Bowl Joan Alexander and Ann Patter; Men’s Pairs 4 Bowl David Jackman and Geoff Blackburn; Mixed Singles 4 Bowls Sets Michael Hill; Mixed Pairs 4 Bowl Anne Hay and John Woolf; Men’s Singles 4 Bowl Nevile Patter; Ladies Singles 4 Bowl Maureen Jackman.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Cambs Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Person pronounced dead after being struck by commuter train in Fens

A person has died after being struck by a train in March. Picture: Archant

Morning trains cancelled due to ‘emergency services dealing with an incident’

Some commuter trains have been cancelled in the Fens due to an emergency incident between March and Whittlesey. Picture: Google Maps

Three arrests after police ‘sting’ hare coursing suspects following 32 mile pursuit across Cambridgeshire

Police conducted a 32-mile pursuit starting at Holme at around 1600 on Saturday to Chittering before stopping a Grand Cherokee that ended up in a ditch after itt was stung at 17:00 hours. Three arrests were made and a dog was taken into care. Picture; POLICE/GOOGLE

Train delays across the Fens ended after fatal incident between March and Whittlesey

Train delays caused by a fatal incident between March and Whittlesey are now over, Greater Anglia has confirmed. Picture: Archant

Gotcha! Police seize suspected hare-coursers car whilst the occupants stopped off at Fenland garage

This vehicle (LEFT) was seized by police on suspicion of being used for illegal hare coursing when it stopped off at a garage ijn Chatteris. It followed a day of action last week by police from Cambridgeshire and Essex to tackle hare coursing (RIGHT) Picture; CAMBS COPS

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Person pronounced dead after being struck by commuter train in Fens

A person has died after being struck by a train in March. Picture: Archant

Morning trains cancelled due to ‘emergency services dealing with an incident’

Some commuter trains have been cancelled in the Fens due to an emergency incident between March and Whittlesey. Picture: Google Maps

Three arrests after police ‘sting’ hare coursing suspects following 32 mile pursuit across Cambridgeshire

Police conducted a 32-mile pursuit starting at Holme at around 1600 on Saturday to Chittering before stopping a Grand Cherokee that ended up in a ditch after itt was stung at 17:00 hours. Three arrests were made and a dog was taken into care. Picture; POLICE/GOOGLE

Train delays across the Fens ended after fatal incident between March and Whittlesey

Train delays caused by a fatal incident between March and Whittlesey are now over, Greater Anglia has confirmed. Picture: Archant

Gotcha! Police seize suspected hare-coursers car whilst the occupants stopped off at Fenland garage

This vehicle (LEFT) was seized by police on suspicion of being used for illegal hare coursing when it stopped off at a garage ijn Chatteris. It followed a day of action last week by police from Cambridgeshire and Essex to tackle hare coursing (RIGHT) Picture; CAMBS COPS

Latest from the Cambs Times

Person pronounced dead after being struck by commuter train in Fens

A person has died after being struck by a train in March. Picture: Archant

Chatteris Bowls Club end enjoyable season with finals competitions

Chatteris Town Bowls Club held their end-of-season finals weekend with coronavirus restrictions in place. Picture: CHATTERIS TOWN BOWLS CLUB

Public tip-off leads to knife possession charge for 21-year-old spotted in town

Jack Banyard aged 21 is charged with carrying a knife in Broad Street, March. Picture: Google Maps

‘Brave’ Maggie on the road to recovery thanks to donations from ‘wonderful supporters’

Brave Maggie is doing incredibly well on three legs thanks to the care of RSPCA Block Fen Animal Centre and supporters who donated dressings to aid her recovery. Picture: RSPCA BLOCK FEN/FACEBOOK

Train delays across the Fens ended after fatal incident between March and Whittlesey

Train delays caused by a fatal incident between March and Whittlesey are now over, Greater Anglia has confirmed. Picture: Archant