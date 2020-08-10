Chatteris Tennis Club continue successful return from lockdown with family sessions

It’s all in the family for Chatteris Tennis Club as they continue to make a successful return following the coronavirus pandemic.

The club celebrated the launch of its family club sessions, to be held every Monday and Friday between 5-6pm, where junior players and their parents enjoyed an hour of play overseen by club coaches and committee members.

Over 30 youngsters took part whilst adhering to Covid-19 guidelines, taking advantage of coaching advice, the mini nets and main courts.

Simon Grainger, chairman of Chatteris Tennis Club, said: “I love nothing more than seeing families coming out to play tennis as it’s a great game for all generations.

“We do feel that we are somewhat of a ‘hidden gem’ within Chatteris, and it gives us great pleasure to welcome new members of our community to the club via our family club evenings.

“The feedback received was fabulous and we look forward to making these sessions part of our regular events.”

The club on St Peter’s Drive boasts four floodlit courts as well as provision of equipment, a clubhouse, toilets and ample parking, with club singles and doubles matches currently taking place despite no league competitions.

Club nights are on Mondays and Wednesdays at 6pm, and 10am on Sundays, while coaching programmes are also available plus reduced membership packages for the remainder of this season.

For more information, visit https://www.chatteristennis.com/.