GOLF: March Golf Club reflect on successful season at AGM

This year's trophy winners at the March Golf Club AGM. Picture: MARCH GOLF CLUB Archant

March Golf Club defied the miserable weather as they reflected on a successful season at its annual general meeting.

Club members gathered in the Aveling Lounge on election night as they reminisced on the progress made throughout the year.

Although there was no political tension compared to other parts of Cambridgeshire, members including the outgoing captain, management and auditors paid tribute to the club's efforts in 2019.

Captain duties were passed over to new hands, with honours board trophy presentations also being held.

Rob Henshaw and Andy Lilley will be the new men's captain and vice-captain for 2020, with Emma Norman and Jean McAuliffe becoming women's captain and vice-captain respectively.

In November, former ladies captain Sandra Russell announced that £1,350 was made for her chosen charity, The Lullaby Trust, before handing over the captaincy to Norman for the 2020 campaign.

To find out more information on the club, visit http://www.marchgolfclub.co.uk/.