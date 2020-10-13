Advanced search

March Golf Club pair win charity tournament afte dramatic finish

The March Golf Club pair of Sandra and Mick Russell (pictured) after they won a tournament in aid of the Arthur Rank Hospice Charity.

March Golf Club reigned supreme in a regional charity knockout competition after a dramatic finish.

Sandra and Mick Russell took part in the fourball better ball competition on Sunday, October 11, organised by the Arthur Rank Hospice Charity, sponsored by BMW.

Sixty pairs split into two groups, and after Sandra and Mick beat couples from Gog Magog and Meridian Golf clubs, they faced Tydd St Giles in the final.

A 30ft putt on the 18th hole from Sandra levelled a tight affair to force extra holes, which ended when the March pair prevailed on the 21st hole.

Sandra and Mick, who have supported the charity for many years, thanked organisers and their playing partners, ladies’ captain Emma Norman and vice-captain Andy Lilley, along with friends who supported them.

On Monday, October 6, March Golf Club held the Sarah Oldham Salver competition, with 26 ladies taking part.

The pair of Georgie Millet and Valerie Cook won top spot with 40 points, followed by Gail Johnson and Emma Smith with 35 points.

