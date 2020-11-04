Ladies score FOURTEEN to notch first league win while men’s side fall to defeat

March Town 1sts perhaps played their best hockey of the season despite losing in the East Men’s League.

The side needed help from four second-team players and scored twice in their 4-2 defeat to Horncastle 1sts in Division Three North West on Saturday.

Man of the match Ross Ambler netted, while Liam Lambert notched his opening first-team goal.

However, a lack of communication and defensive mistakes proved pivotal against the joint leaders.

March 2nds were without a fixture, but the ladies’ 1sts earned their first East Women’s League win in style.

Issy Betts scored five for March who beat Alford & District 2nds 14-0 in Division Four North West (North), who became the star of the show.

Captain Hana Howsam opened the scoring, before Sarah Hussey’s brace and goals for Molly Sears and Jodie Mottram added to the advantage.

Betts netted a first-half treble, and two more after the break through a deflection and a penalty. Carly Stevenson and Laura Haslegrave added to the scoresheet, before Howsam grabbed her second and Charlotte Norman’s first goal of the campaign ended proceedings.

March will be out of action until after December 4 at the earliest due to new coronavirus lockdown measures imposed by the government.

