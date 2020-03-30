Cambridgeshire cricketers relive memorable scenes during coronavirus pandemic with ‘loo roll’ moments
PUBLISHED: 18:24 30 March 2020 | UPDATED: 18:24 30 March 2020
Archant
It may be difficult to entertain local sports fans during the coronavirus pandemic, but some of Cambridgeshire’s cricketers are doing their best to keep their followers engaged.
Members of the county cricket team have been reliving some of the sport’s most historic moments, but to relate to the COVID-19 outbreak, they are renaming their stints as ‘loo roll’ moments.
In a video posted on social media, their latest re-enactment shows James Williams taking to the crease as both Jack Leach and Ben Stokes during their dramatic win over Australia in the third Ashes Test at Headingley last year.
In a tweet, Cambridgeshire Cricket said: “Continuing to keep the #cricketfamily engaged during this time. We are back will another memorable #LooRoll moment. This week, James Williams relives that unforgettable afternoon in August 2019!”
The ECB confirmed earlier this month that all recreational cricket is suspended with immediate effect.
