Cricket club secures generous grant to help current and future generations

Les Mills (pictured), secretary at March Town Cricket Club, said their latest grant will be used to help provide sufficient facilities for its players and coaches. Picture: MARCH TOWN CRICKET CLUB Archant

March Town Cricket Club will be able to continue helping the current and future generation of cricketers thanks to a generous grant.

March Town Cricket Club have received a generous grant to help continue providing facilities for their players, including double bay nets (pictured). Picture: SUPPLIED/LES MILLS March Town Cricket Club have received a generous grant to help continue providing facilities for their players, including double bay nets (pictured). Picture: SUPPLIED/LES MILLS

The club have secured £1,500 from the Mick George Sports Award in partnership with Living Sport to be able to continue providing facilities for both adult and junior players.

This grant has helped pay for end-of-season maintenance of double bay nets used for coaching purposes, as well as the astro-turf wicket used for junior matches, walking cricketers and ladies’ softball players.

Les Mills, secretary at March Town Cricket Club, said: “We are delighted to receive this grant during these very difficult times. We played a few games towards the end of this season, but with numerous ECB and government restrictions due to coronavirus.

“This award, however, will ensure we can continue to provide excellent facilities for all our adult and junior cricketers.”

