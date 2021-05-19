Gallery

Chatteris are still searching for their first win of the season as frustration loomed large in their latest league clash.

Max Kelly’s side saw their CCA Senior League Division One game at City of Ely abandoned after the hosts scored 178-5 inside 38 overs during a rain-affected contest on Saturday.

It means Chatteris, who lost at Cambridge NCI before their match with Royston was cancelled, will look to earn their first league success at home to Cambourne on May 22, 1pm.

There was luck for Chatteris 2nds, who beat Cherry Hinton by 157 runs in Division Three North.

Oli Bailey top scored with an unbeaten 85 to leave the hosts on 207-3, before bowling the visitors out for 50.

March Town are now winless in three in Whitings & Partners Division One of the Cambs & Hunts Premier League after their 10-wicket defeat at home to Histon.

Navdeep Aujla’s 3-16 did the damage for the visitors as they skittled March for 113 all out, before replying with 117 without loss in under 22 overs.

March 2nds’ Senior League Division One game with Cambridge NCI was cancelled, while the 4ths conceded their Division Five North clash with Isleham 2nds.

Meanwhile, the 3rds went top of Division Four North with a three-wicket win over Haddenham, Jacob Gray and Joseph Taylor Clark sharing seven wickets.

Wisbech Town earned their first league win in the county top flight with a 95-run success at Cambridge 2nds.

Gary Freear’s and Josh Bowers’ combined 145 powered Wisbech to 238-4, before reducing the hosts to 22-3 and later, to 143-9.

Wisbech 2nds’ game with Burwell & Exning 2nds in Whitings & Partners Division Three was abandoned as the Fenland side were defending a score of 150.

The club’s 3rds sunk to the bottom of Division One North with a nine-wicket defeat at Cottenham, Daniel Parrott’s 4-14 restricting Wisbech to 79 all out.

Wisbech 4ths’ match with Over 2nds in Division Four North was cancelled.

On Sunday, Sam Mason’s 3-37 could not help March from losing by 140 runs to Barnack in Division One of the Rutland League, while Jonny Garner inspired Wisbech to victory over Uffington.

Garner’s 61 from 44 balls propelled Wisbech to 249, before notching 5-28 in Uffington’s reply of 160 all out.

On May 22, March visit St Ives & Warboys (12pm), the 2nds host Needingworth, the 3rds play Burwell & Exning 4ths and the 4ths go to St Ives & Warboys 4ths.

Wisbech are at Stamford Town, 12pm, the 3rds welcome Madingley to Harecroft Road and the 4ths are at Chippenham 2nds.

On Sunday, March 1sts take on Uffington as the 2nds entertain Ramsey 2nds in the Fenland Trophy, while Wisbech host Burghley Park.

Chatteris visit Horseheath in the quarter-final of the CCA Invitation Cup.