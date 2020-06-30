Chatteris cyclist completes gruelling 24-hour trek to help raise thousands

Donald Hyndman (centre) completed a 24-hour cycle challenge along with Adam Cundick (right) and his daughter Chloe. Picture: FACEBOOK/CHATTERIS CYCLING CLUB Archant

A cyclist from the Fens has helped to raise thousands of pounds for charity by completing a gruelling 24-hour challenge.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Donald Hyndman from Chatteris Cycling Club decided to take part in the Round the World challenge to raise money for the Veronica Claxton Memorial Fund (VCMF), a charity group supporting CLIC Sargent, which helps children living with cancer across the UK.

“There’s a Facebook page for the challenge and we all post our mileage on there each day,” Donald said.

“Adam Cundick and his daughter Chloe wanted to do something extra special for the challenge and came up with the idea of a 24-hour ride. They’d seen the mileage I’d covered and asked if I’d get involved.”

Donald, who did not need much encouragement, accepted and cycled 239 miles between St Ives and Histon along the guided busway route, helping to raise over £8,500.

Having ridden from London to Paris in 24 hours and Land’s End to John O’Groats in nine days for charity, Donald is no stranger to endurance tests, and was supported by 25 other riders as part of his latest feat.

“Adam, Chloe and others were from the Round the World challenge, including the man behind the challenge Luke Claxton, who turned up to ride the final hour with us,” he said.

“Endurance rides are as much about mindset as being physically fit enough to do them.

“When your body gets tired it’s your mind that gets you through it, and if you’re doing it to raise money, you try and keep focused on why you’re doing something completely crazy!”

After reaching the 25,000-mile mark within 17 of the 31 allotted days as part of the challenge, Donald along with others have decided to complete double that and have covered more than 44,140 miles.

It’s not the easiest of rides, but something that Donald thinks can be achieved.

“You definitely need to have a certain level of fitness to take on something like this, but endurance of any kind has as much to do with mental attitude as fitness,” he said.

“If you’re new to cycling you just need to set yourself realistic goals, your first 20-mile ride, then 50, 100, but you need to train and put the effort in so your body is used to spending that long on a bike.

“You also need to learn about nutrition and keeping hydrated during the ride - and how to help your body prepare and recover before and after a long ride.”

To donate, go to https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/vcmf25000 or for more information about the VCMF, visit https://www.justgiving.com/teams/target250k.

You may also want to watch: