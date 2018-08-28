Debutant at the double in derby triumph

Action from March Town 1sts' success at City of Ely 1sts. Picture: IAN CARTER AdGarry Samuels

March Town 1sts continued their promotion charge with a sixth successive East Men’s League victory last Saturday.

The local lads enjoyed a 5-2 derby triumph at struggling City of Ely 1sts to remain second in Division Three North-West.

Ben Wright opened the scoring with a reverse-stick strike before debutant Rob Sedgwick doubled the advantage, but March were stung by a fine response as their hosts roared back to level.

Dave Hodson coolly restored the March lead before half-time and further goals from him and Sedgwick in the second half sealed the points.

March Town 2nds’ saw their hopes of promotion in Division Five North-West dented by a 6-1 defeat at Wellingborough 1sts.

