Debutant at the double in derby triumph

PUBLISHED: 09:19 25 January 2019
March Town 1sts continued their promotion charge with a sixth successive East Men’s League victory last Saturday.
Action from March Town 1sts' success at City of Ely 1sts. Picture: IAN CARTER
The local lads enjoyed a 5-2 derby triumph at struggling City of Ely 1sts to remain second in Division Three North-West.
Ben Wright opened the scoring with a reverse-stick strike before debutant Rob Sedgwick doubled the advantage, but March were stung by a fine response as their hosts roared back to level.
Dave Hodson coolly restored the March lead before half-time and further goals from him and Sedgwick in the second half sealed the points.
March Town 2nds’ saw their hopes of promotion in Division Five North-West dented by a 6-1 defeat at Wellingborough 1sts.
