Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Debutant at the double in derby triumph

PUBLISHED: 09:19 25 January 2019

Action from March Town 1sts' success at City of Ely 1sts. Picture: IAN CARTER

Action from March Town 1sts' success at City of Ely 1sts. Picture: IAN CARTER

AdGarry Samuels

March Town 1sts continued their promotion charge with a sixth successive East Men’s League victory last Saturday.

Action from March Town 1sts' success at City of Ely 1sts. Picture: IAN CARTERAction from March Town 1sts' success at City of Ely 1sts. Picture: IAN CARTER

The local lads enjoyed a 5-2 derby triumph at struggling City of Ely 1sts to remain second in Division Three North-West.

Ben Wright opened the scoring with a reverse-stick strike before debutant Rob Sedgwick doubled the advantage, but March were stung by a fine response as their hosts roared back to level.

Dave Hodson coolly restored the March lead before half-time and further goals from him and Sedgwick in the second half sealed the points.

March Town 2nds’ saw their hopes of promotion in Division Five North-West dented by a 6-1 defeat at Wellingborough 1sts.

Action from March Town 1sts' success at City of Ely 1sts. Picture: IAN CARTERAction from March Town 1sts' success at City of Ely 1sts. Picture: IAN CARTER

Action from March Town 1sts' success at City of Ely 1sts. Picture: IAN CARTERAction from March Town 1sts' success at City of Ely 1sts. Picture: IAN CARTER

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Fenland Council to close remaining one-stop shops in March and Wisbech - Chatteris and Whittlesey closed some years ago

Fenland District Council, Fenland @ your service shop in Broad Street, March, will close this year. Picture; ARCHANT

Prison inmate sentenced after a series of assaults at HMP Whitemoor

Prison inmate sentenced after a series of assaults at HMP Whitemoor. Simeon Langford was serving an 11-year sentence. Picture: POLICE

‘Leave me in peace to serve my wrongful sentence with integrity,’ says Whitemoor prisoner

Wedding day photo inside Whitemoor Prison of Blake and Mandi Tracey.

Tory party members in NE Cambs turn on their MP and Brexit secretary Steve Barclay as they urge ‘no deal is better than a bad deal’

Will motion from his own constituency members give MP Steve Barclay the Brexit blues? Come Sunday and we will find out. Picture: JOHN ELWORTHY

March family hit by ‘uninsured driver’ on Guyhirn roundabout say they’ve had no update from Cambridgeshire Police

The two-vehicle crash which blocked the Guyhirn roundabout on Saturday, January 19. Picture: TWITTER / @FENCOPS

Most Read

Fenland Council to close remaining one-stop shops in March and Wisbech - Chatteris and Whittlesey closed some years ago

#includeImage($article, 225)

Prison inmate sentenced after a series of assaults at HMP Whitemoor

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘Leave me in peace to serve my wrongful sentence with integrity,’ says Whitemoor prisoner

#includeImage($article, 225)

Tory party members in NE Cambs turn on their MP and Brexit secretary Steve Barclay as they urge ‘no deal is better than a bad deal’

#includeImage($article, 225)

March family hit by ‘uninsured driver’ on Guyhirn roundabout say they’ve had no update from Cambridgeshire Police

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Cambs Times

Tory party members in NE Cambs turn on their MP and Brexit secretary Steve Barclay as they urge ‘no deal is better than a bad deal’

Will motion from his own constituency members give MP Steve Barclay the Brexit blues? Come Sunday and we will find out. Picture: JOHN ELWORTHY

Mayor James Palmer refutes Private Eye claims with balance sheet showing how charity ball raised £12,000 without costing any cost to taxpayer

£12,000 was raised at the inaugural ball held by Mayor James Palmer. The £120 a head event was held in the Lady Chapel of Ely Cathedral. Picture: FACEBOOK

Debutant at the double in derby triumph

Action from March Town 1sts' success at City of Ely 1sts. Picture: IAN CARTER

Workmen demolish outbuildings surrounding historic 16th century Mepal farm house to pave way for luxury homes

Pond Farm on High Street, Mepal. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Athletics: Fenland Running Club members out in force

Fenland Running Club's James Shelley
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists