March Bears' match against Ely Tigers on Saturday (December 18) ended in defeat for the Bears. - Credit: March Bears Rugby Club

March Bears took on a mixed Ely 1st and 2nd team on Saturday (December 18) in a fixture arranged at the last minute to give both teams a run out before Christmas.

The Bears fielded a team of youngsters with some older heads against a much bigger and more experienced Ely Tigers’ side at Elm Road.

Halfway through the first half, the score was in Ely’s favour after a converted try in the ninth minute and a second just ten minutes later took the score to 0-14.

March then rallied and five minutes from half time, Brooke dinked a kick over the Ely back line.

Howat then converted bringing the score back to 7-14.

But, Ely hadn't finished and a well taken long drop goal brought the score to 7-17.

In the second half, Ely passed three tries in 10 minutes, taking the score to 7 -36.

March’s Deacon went over for a second try but it was not converted.



Ely had the last say with a try ending the match on March 12 v Ely 53.



