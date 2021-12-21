Defeat for Bears in local derby against Tigers
- Credit: March Bears Rugby Club
March Bears took on a mixed Ely 1st and 2nd team on Saturday (December 18) in a fixture arranged at the last minute to give both teams a run out before Christmas.
The Bears fielded a team of youngsters with some older heads against a much bigger and more experienced Ely Tigers’ side at Elm Road.
Halfway through the first half, the score was in Ely’s favour after a converted try in the ninth minute and a second just ten minutes later took the score to 0-14.
March then rallied and five minutes from half time, Brooke dinked a kick over the Ely back line.
Howat then converted bringing the score back to 7-14.
But, Ely hadn't finished and a well taken long drop goal brought the score to 7-17.
In the second half, Ely passed three tries in 10 minutes, taking the score to 7 -36.
March’s Deacon went over for a second try but it was not converted.
Ely had the last say with a try ending the match on March 12 v Ely 53.
Most Read
- 1 Parents give thumbs down to Neale-Wade
- 2 Police officer seriously injured after late night crash
- 3 Organiser hails 'phenomenal' record-breaking tractor run
- 4 Official who probed Covid breaches fears for his job after failed bid to sanction councillors
- 5 Homes plan for Fen village is a wash-out
- 6 £2,000 raised to support victims of pub stabbing
- 7 Suspected drink and drug driver in 'serious condition' after Warboys crash
- 8 95-year-old Peggy’s knitting competition receives 'positive feedback'
- 9 Super sub keeps March Town in pecking order for top seven spot
- 10 Mayor meets haulage industry leaders as funding continues for HGV driver training