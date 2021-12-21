News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Defeat for Bears in local derby against Tigers

Katie Woodcock

Published: 10:24 AM December 21, 2021
March Bears' match against Ely Tigers on Saturday (December 18) ended in defeat for the Bears.

March Bears took on a mixed Ely 1st and 2nd team on Saturday (December 18) in a fixture arranged at the last minute to give both teams a run out before Christmas. 

The Bears fielded a team of youngsters with some older heads against a much bigger and more experienced Ely Tigers’ side at Elm Road. 

Halfway through the first half, the score was in Ely’s favour after a converted try in the ninth minute and a second just ten minutes later took the score to 0-14. 

March then rallied and five minutes from half time, Brooke dinked a kick over the Ely back line.

Howat then converted bringing the score back to 7-14. 

But, Ely hadn't finished and a well taken long drop goal brought the score to 7-17. 

In the second half, Ely passed three tries in 10 minutes, taking the score to 7 -36. 

March’s Deacon went over for a second try but it was not converted. 


Ely had the last say with a try ending the match on March 12 v Ely 53. 


