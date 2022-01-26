Depleted villagers battle on in courageous defeat
- Credit: Gina Brown
An injury and illness-ravaged Park Ladies were determined to put in a battling display despite going down 2-0 to Eaton Socon Ladies.
The Wimblington visitors could only field 11 players as a defensive error led to their downfall in Division Two of the Cambridgeshire Women’s County League on Sunday.
Some fine work from Sophie Fenner and Georgia Stimson nearly carved an opening for Park, before Socon took the lead.
Miscommunication in defence resulted in the ball launched into the air, which landed on a defender’s head and into the net.
Park were reduced to 10 just before half-time due to an injured player, but returned to the full 11 after the break as the hosts aimed to increase their lead.
Fenner was denied by the goalkeeper, Stimson also saw a shot saved but Socon confirmed the points through a late header.
Player of the match for Park was Jess Cooper.
Most Read
- 1 Seven places where £4.9m road maintenance has been approved
- 2 56-bed care home backers revise access proposals
- 3 £4,000 raised for Natalie to live her dreams after cancer diagnosis
- 4 Jail for fraudulent accountant who tried to steal £200k of employer’s money
- 5 New dessert shop bids to become 'best in the area'
- 6 Farmer wins appeal to convert derelict barn into a house
- 7 Family's tribute to 'son in a million' killed in motorbike crash
- 8 Two escape unhurt after car plunges into river
- 9 Man in 50s dies after medical incident in field
- 10 Knife attack man hid over £3,500 of drugs at mum's home
Next up for Park Ladies is a home derby at Parkfield with Chatteris Town Ladies in the league cup group stage on Sunday, 2pm.