Depleted villagers battle on in courageous defeat

Daniel Mason

Published: 3:10 PM January 26, 2022
Park Ladies vs Newmarket Town Ladies Cambs Invitation Cup

Park Ladies were hit by injury and illness ahead of their league clash with Eaton Socon Ladies. - Credit: Gina Brown

An injury and illness-ravaged Park Ladies were determined to put in a battling display despite going down 2-0 to Eaton Socon Ladies. 

The Wimblington visitors could only field 11 players as a defensive error led to their downfall in Division Two of the Cambridgeshire Women’s County League on Sunday.

Some fine work from Sophie Fenner and Georgia Stimson nearly carved an opening for Park, before Socon took the lead. 

Miscommunication in defence resulted in the ball launched into the air, which landed on a defender’s head and into the net. 

Park were reduced to 10 just before half-time due to an injured player, but returned to the full 11 after the break as the hosts aimed to increase their lead. 

Fenner was denied by the goalkeeper, Stimson also saw a shot saved but Socon confirmed the points through a late header. 

Player of the match for Park was Jess Cooper. 

Next up for Park Ladies is a home derby at Parkfield with Chatteris Town Ladies in the league cup group stage on Sunday, 2pm. 

Women's Football
Wimblington News
Fenland News

