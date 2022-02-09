Billy Baxter believes there is more to come after reaching the finals of the England Boxing national youth championships. - Credit: Peterborough Police ABC

A 17-year-old boxer who returned to the ring after a two-year absence believes there is still more to prove after he was praised for “a classy performance”.

Billy Baxter of Doddington fought for the first time since March 2020 at England Boxing’s national youth championships last weekend.

He beat William Gallagher of Strood ABC in Canterbury, where the Fenland fighter hopes to win the under 75kg crown.

“He was a ‘come forward’ fighter and I was on the back foot, so I was picking him off,” said Billy.

“I think as I haven’t been in the ring for so long, I was slightly rusty, but I was comfortable on my return.”

This is Billy’s first competition since reaching the finals of the national junior championships two years ago, which were delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The youngster, who fights for Peterborough Police Boxing Club, has had to battle through injury and Covid to make his return to action.

“He’s been struggling with injuries but in his first three-minute fight, it was a classy performance,” Chris Baker, Billy’s trainer, said.

“His opponent was strong and came forward, but couldn’t match Billy’s skill.

“Considering it’s his first fight since Covid and plagued with injuries, he’s not had great preparation so he’s done very well.”

Billy has been placed in the 04-05 open class, where he usually competes against boys that are a year older than him.

The former March ABC boxer is now looking ahead to a quarter-final bout on Friday at the Barnsley Metrodome, where he hopes to reach the last four this weekend.

But he believes he can reach another level.

“I did expect to get to where I am because I know the ability I’ve got can go a long way,” Billy said.

“I’m aiming to win the championships, which I don’t think will be easy.

“So, I need to show I can perform well on top form and there’s still more to do to reach that.”

His trainer feels Billy, who cannot compete in senior competitions until two years’ time, can become a star at European level, too.

“He’s definitely got the skill (to reach European level), but they’ve got to put in the hard work outside of the gym,” Chris added.

“If he continues with that, he’s got the skill to 100 per cent go as far as he wants.”

Billy would like to thank sponsors Hayley Carver from The Willows Day Nursery, Chatteris, Fenland Heating & Cooling and Longthorpe Osteopath Clinic.