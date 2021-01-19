Interview

Published: 3:33 PM January 19, 2021

A drift driver who is preparing for another shot on the national stage hopes this can be the start of a fruitful career in the sport.

Matthew Holder from March first got involved with drifting six years ago and competed in the Retro Drift Challenge event for three years, before being invited onto the British Drifting Championships (BDC) in 2020.

Matthew, who finished 11th in the Pro 2 class of those championships last year, is now eyeing a spot in the Pro standings, the highest level of the event, in a bid to become one of the best drifters in Britain.

Matthew Holder hopes to reach the Pro class of the British Drifting Championships as he eyes national and international success. - Credit: Beasy Media

“I got into drifting after going to watch one day and just being hooked on it,” he said.

“I spent a few years just doing practice days at the Norfolk Arena and decided to pursue more from the sport.”

You may also want to watch:

Matthew expects to compete in his BMW E36 Compact car with around 50 other drivers at this year’s championships, due to take place in Coventry in April.

Having also earned his BDC licence, this means he can continue competing at that level, even if he faces some challenges along the way.

“I’m fairly low spec and low budget compared to the rest of the grid, but I make it work,” he said.

“I’m just doing it all myself at the moment with help in the pits from family and friends. But the aim is to get sponsorship to progress me and the car, and work my way to European level.”

Matthew Holder (right) in action at the British Drifting Championships. - Credit: TopDown Media

In drifting, drivers are judged on line, speed, fluidity, angle and style while chasing one another, where the top 32 qualify for one-to-one knockout battles.

Points can be lost for areas such as straightening the car rather than sideways and wheels off track, but with help from the pit, Matthew is confident he will only keep improving.

“Without the late nights in the garage with my dad and my mates getting the car built initially, then prep for each event running repairs and maintenance, I would never be at the track,” he said.

“Having to be pinpoint perfect is a lot more difficult than just making it round a circuit.

“I want to get myself up to the top class and take the top spot, then take it to Europe and see how far I can go.”