Advanced search

ECB release guidance on use of outdoor facilities by clubs during ‘Our Plan to Rebuild’

PUBLISHED: 15:30 16 May 2020

Cricket nets

Cricket nets

Archant

The England and Wales Cricket Board has released guidelines to players and clubs on steps to take to stay safe when exercising in an outdoor cricket club environment.

Following government guidance on outdoor activity and exercise in public spaces during the coronavirus pandemic in ‘Our Plan to Rebuild’, the ECB produced guidance to help clubs understand best practice.

All recreational cricket remains indefinitely suspended, but use of outdoor facilities such as nets and pitches is being allowed.

An ECB statement said: “Our primary and ongoing goal is to protect the health of everyone in and around the game.

“Adjusted lockdown restrictions provide an opportunity for the use of outdoor cricket facilities for the purpose of undertaking exercise.”

Under the guidelines, people can exercise outdoors alone, with members of their own household or one person from another household while staying two metres apart.

Only one-to-one coaching is permitted per session and nets should be used on an ‘every other’ basis with one free net inbetween, while clubhouses can open for operational reasons such as access to first aid equipment or for toilet access, but changing room and bar areas must stay closed for general use.

You may also want to watch:

Toilet facilities can be opened if the venue wishes, but care should be take by those using and cleaning them with soap and water provided.

No indoor activity is permitted and use of own equipment is recommended with government advice to be followed if using shared equipment.

No saliva or sweat should come into contact with the ball at any tie and hansd should be washed at home before and after using any outdoor facilities, with individual hand sanitiser used where possible.

The statement added: “The ECB is clear that outdoor facilities should only reopen if those responsible for them are ready to do so and they can do so safely following public heath guidance.

“No club should reopen their outdoor facilities if they feel unable to meet the requirements.”

Clubs will need to have properly maintained facilities; a booking system for outdoor space or means to manage access and demand; capability to advise individuals to check for Covid-19 symptoms; a sanitation procedure between use; a club representative on site during the hours facilities are used; closed signs displayed when facilities are not open to deter use by general public where there is open access; update signage and access points.

Individuals should seek confirmation from the club that it had reopened and make a booking; check for Covid-19 symptoms in line with current government guidance and remain at home if symptomatic of living in a household with a possible infection; avoid public transport where possible.

“The situation is evolving constantly and we will continue to update our guidance as more information becomes available,” continued the ECB statement.

“Further advice is available at the gov.uk and Sport England websites. Please regularly check these sites and updated ECB guidance as this policy position is likely to change over time and could also become more regionalised and localised as time progresses.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Cambs Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Fourteen dogs and puppies stolen overnight from kennels near Wisbech

Fourteen dogs and puppies have been stolen in Upwell.

Coronavirus survivor who spent two weeks in a coma warns people to ‘take disease seriously’

Doddington plumber Dan Eggleton spent two weeks on a ventilator in a medically-induced coma fighting the coronavirus after it left him unable to breathe on his own. Despite nearly dying from COVID-19, the 33-year-old is making a slow recovery, having been at home with his family for two-and-a-half-weeks. Picture: DAN EGGLETON

Detective describes ‘horrific and sadistic’ child abuse as ‘worst case I have ever worked on’

Kieran Burton, 28, and Guy Delph, 29,(right) admitted abusing four girls aged between three and 10 over a period of two years, and a fifth for three years from birth. Delph’s girlfriend, Lee Calder, 31, admitted abusing four out of the five girls.

‘Jason was always there, leading from the front’ - tribute paid to retiring principal

Scott Gaskins, head of Littleport and East Cambs Academy, has paid tribute to Jason Wing, who will retire at the end of the academic year. Pictures: NEALE WADE ACADEMY/ARCHANT

Range Rover driver who took bend on wrong side of road and caused fatal collision jailed for more than four years

Vytautas Kiminius, 35, was driving a Range Rover when he killed 46-year-old Rachel Radwell of Crane Avenue, Yaxley, just after 2am on November 12, 2018, on the B1095, Ramsey Road, Peterborough.

Most Read

Fourteen dogs and puppies stolen overnight from kennels near Wisbech

Fourteen dogs and puppies have been stolen in Upwell.

Coronavirus survivor who spent two weeks in a coma warns people to ‘take disease seriously’

Doddington plumber Dan Eggleton spent two weeks on a ventilator in a medically-induced coma fighting the coronavirus after it left him unable to breathe on his own. Despite nearly dying from COVID-19, the 33-year-old is making a slow recovery, having been at home with his family for two-and-a-half-weeks. Picture: DAN EGGLETON

Detective describes ‘horrific and sadistic’ child abuse as ‘worst case I have ever worked on’

Kieran Burton, 28, and Guy Delph, 29,(right) admitted abusing four girls aged between three and 10 over a period of two years, and a fifth for three years from birth. Delph’s girlfriend, Lee Calder, 31, admitted abusing four out of the five girls.

‘Jason was always there, leading from the front’ - tribute paid to retiring principal

Scott Gaskins, head of Littleport and East Cambs Academy, has paid tribute to Jason Wing, who will retire at the end of the academic year. Pictures: NEALE WADE ACADEMY/ARCHANT

Range Rover driver who took bend on wrong side of road and caused fatal collision jailed for more than four years

Vytautas Kiminius, 35, was driving a Range Rover when he killed 46-year-old Rachel Radwell of Crane Avenue, Yaxley, just after 2am on November 12, 2018, on the B1095, Ramsey Road, Peterborough.

Latest from the Cambs Times

LETTER: ‘One death in our close-knit community would be one death too many’ Fenland teaching assistant tells education minister Gavin Williamson

Ruth Johnson, Green party candidate for North East Cambs, is a teaching assistant in March and has written an open letter to education minister Gavin Williamson on schools re-opening. Picture; ARCHANT

Police describe size of drugs find during Cambridgeshire raid as having the ‘wow factor’

‘Talk about the wow factor – when I said pretty big, I didn’t realise it was this big’ the words of a Cambridgeshire police officer following a drugs raid in the county today. Picture; CAMBS COPS TWITTER

ECB release guidance on use of outdoor facilities by clubs during ‘Our Plan to Rebuild’

Cricket nets

Football fans ‘ready to turn German’ with Bundesliga back

Bayern Munich's Thomas Muller (right) applauds the fans after a Champions League match at Chelsea

Coronavirus survivor who spent two weeks in a coma warns people to ‘take disease seriously’

Doddington plumber Dan Eggleton spent two weeks on a ventilator in a medically-induced coma fighting the coronavirus after it left him unable to breathe on his own. Despite nearly dying from COVID-19, the 33-year-old is making a slow recovery, having been at home with his family for two-and-a-half-weeks. Picture: DAN EGGLETON
Drive 24