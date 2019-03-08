Advanced search

Epic encounter proves a winner as Chatteris Tennis Club get their summer season in the Cambs league well and truly under way

PUBLISHED: 16:21 26 April 2019

The opening match for Chatteris Tennis Club proved to be an epic encounter setting the tone for league matchplay by the Club in 2019. Pictured l-r - Steve Tuffin, Bunny Miles, Martyn Neill, Barry Jaycock, Mark Mobberley, Duncan Hobbs, Jeff Dawson & Liam Malone. Picture; CHATTERIS TENNIS CLUB

The opening match for Chatteris Tennis Club proved to be an epic encounter setting the tone for league matchplay by the Club in 2019. Pictured l-r - Steve Tuffin, Bunny Miles, Martyn Neill, Barry Jaycock, Mark Mobberley, Duncan Hobbs, Jeff Dawson & Liam Malone. Picture; CHATTERIS TENNIS CLUB

The opening match for Chatteris Tennis Club in the Cambs summer league proved to be an epic encounter setting the tone for league matchplay by the club in 2019.

Drawn to play the club's newly formed men's 4 team, the club's men's 3 team were pitted to compete in a match anticipated to be completed in daylight hours. However, the match lasted over three hours and had to be concluded under floodlights, during which the men's 3 team fought back from breaks down in 4 out of 8 sets played to eventually secure an 8-0 victory. (51-33)

In what has already begun as another record breaking year for the club, growth in membership has led for the first time in it's 100 plus year history, to the entry of a 4th men's team and the re-entry of a 2nd ladies team after an absence of several years.

In all, a total club record 18 teams, men's, ladies and mixed, have been entered to compete in the two summer leagues and winter league in which the club participates.

Six of the teams are competing in higher divisions this year, having secured promotion last year including the club's outstanding men's 1 team which won promotion in all three leagues it competes in.

Success for the club in the 2019 season began with the announcement that Simon Grainger, the club's chairman, treasurer and men's 1 captain, an active member for over 40 years, has won the Cambs league lifetime achievement award.

Previously voted Cambs tennis club of the year, this award winning club welcomes new members of all ages and abilities.

Coaching programmes commence this week for juniors aged 5 plus and for adults wishing to take up the sport and for those returning after an absence of years.

Already this year attendances on club nights, ladies night, junior club night, social tennis afternoons, (for seniors and shift workers), and by members playing independently as families or as other groups, have frequently exceeded those in previous years.

With the addition of two new hard courts last year, the Club now provides four hard courts, (two with floodlights for all year round use), for hours of fun, competition and healthy exercise in a very social and friendly environment.

In 2019 the Club has scheduled a programme of 20 tennis related and other social activities, several of which are open to non members.

These include two “come along and try tennis for free” open days on Sat May 18 & Sat July 20, in which anyone from the community of any age and ability is invited.

“It's never too old to play tennis - several members at the club are in their 70's,” said a club official.

For further information visit www.chatteristennis.com or telephone 01354 695014

