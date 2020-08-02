Chatteris boxer Jordan Gill ends 10-month absence in style with fine win over Reece Bellotti

Chatteris boxer Jordan Gill marked his comeback to the ring in style with a points victory over Reece Bellotti at the Matchroom Fight Camp. Picture: MATCHROOM BOXING Archant

Boxer Jordan Gill ended a 10-month hiatus from action in style after he beat Reece Bellotti on Saturday night.

The Chatteris featherweight won comfortably in the end, as he produced a sharp and assured performance to seal his 25th professional success at the Matchroom Fight Camp, 97-93, 97-93, 96-95.

Gill was not the man that lost in his last competitive bout to Enrique Tinoco in May last year, when he lost the WBA International Featherweight title.

Instead, he defied his critics, showcasing tidy footwork and quick-witted jabs whilst nullifying any major attacks Bellotti threw at him.

Despite being troubled at times, Gill fought back and never came under any real pressure from his opponent, who battled till the very end.

With Gill sporting cuts and bruises as the rounds ticked on, Bellotti looked worse hit following a cut to his eye in round six, as his bid to break down a resolute defence proved in vain.

Ahead of the event, 26-year-old Gill admitted he thought he would never bid again after being diagnosed with a thyroid disease.

But it was a cruise to the finish line, who brushed off any effect of fighting behind closed doors with ease and boosted his chances of chasing glory once more.

Speaking to Matchroom Boxing after the fight, Gill realised the threat Bellotti possessed but thought this was something he was able to manage.

“I shook off a lot of rust and you can see better performances from me in the coming months and years,” he said.

“Reece brought his A game and I expected a better performance from myself, but a win is a win.

“I was always aware of Reece’s power. He is a strong kid and he has heavy hands, but it was never something I was scared of.”

Gill has certainly made steps in the right direction following his health setback, and now believes his latest win can improve his game.

“We’ve been working on just controlling the fight. I didn’t really let my right hand go. I think I bust it in the middle rounds, but no excuses,” Gill said.

“I want to start moving through the gears and want to fight anyone above me. The better the opponent, the better I will box.

“I’m not scared of anyone; I’ll take on all corners.”