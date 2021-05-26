Published: 4:17 PM May 26, 2021 Updated: 10:14 AM May 27, 2021

Three of the Fen Tigers Goalball squad have been called up for Great Britain's IBSA Goalball European B Championships, including Josh McEntee and Dan Roper. - Credit: Archant

Two of Fen Tigers Goalball Club’s players have been named in Great Britain’s squad to compete on the European stage.

Joe and Dan Roper will play for the national team at the IBSA Goalball European B Championships between June 3-6 in Lahti, Finland.

The Roper brothers make up two of the six-strong team that will play in Group B against Italy, Sweden, Montenegro and Poland for a spot in the quarter-finals.

Three of the Fen Tigers Goalball squad have been called up for Great Britain's IBSA Goalball European B Championships, including Joe Roper (pictured). - Credit: Oliver Lewis

Joe said: “Being able to share the court with my brother is always special for me.

"Over the years we have built up a brilliant bond playing goalball and it’s fantastic that we can use this to help our country progress in the sport we love.”

Dan believes there is a "sense of determination" within the team as they look to showcase their talents.

Faye Dale, head coach, said: “We have ambitions of what we want to accomplish in Finland and over the coming years.

“But, for now, we are taking everything one step at a time and this a key milestone on the journey for this team.”

Great Britain face Sweden in their opening match on June 3.

A top-three finish for Great Britain will secure a spot at the European A Championships and a chance of qualifying for the world championships in China next year, as well as the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris.