Fen Tigers trio earn national call-ups for European Championships
Three of Fen Tigers Goalball Club’s players have been named in Great Britain’s squad to compete on the European stage.
Joe Roper, Dan Roper and Josh McEntee will play for the national team at the IBSA Goalball European B Championships between June 3-6 in Lahti, Finland.
The local trio make up three of the six-strong team that will play in Group B against Italy, Sweden, Montenegro and Poland for a spot in the quarter-finals.
Faye Dale, head coach, said: “We have ambitions of what we want to accomplish in Finland and over the coming years.
“But, for now, we are taking everything one step at a time and this a key milestone on the journey for this team.”
Great Britain face Sweden in their opening match on June 3.
A top-three finish for Great Britain will secure a spot at the European A Championships and a chance of qualifying for the world championships in China next year, as well as the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris.
