Published: 8:59 AM June 3, 2021

It was a fruitful bank holiday weekend for March Town as Wisbech also won, but there was more gloom on the road for Chatteris.

Sri Lankan ace Saranga Rajaguru starred for March with 3-7 in their five-wicket win over Cambridge St Giles, who were skittled for 78 in Whitings & Partners Division One of the Cambs & Hunts Premier League on Saturday.

Andy Wright’s men then repeated the feat against Foxton two days later, Rajaguru claiming 5-15 to reduce Foxton to 167 all out.

Saranga Rajaguru bowling for March Town vs Cambridge St Giles. - Credit: Adrian Morton

Saranga Rajaguru celebrates a wicket for March Town vs Cambridge St Giles. - Credit: Adrian Morton

It was straightforward in reply, Udana Ranathunga’s unbeaten 70 off 131 balls leading March to victory to make it three wins on the spin.

March 2nds scored back-to-back wins in CCA Senior League Division One, Shae Pooley’s 4-30 helping his team defend 187-5 against City of Ely to notch a 50-run triumph.

March in action against Cambridge St Giles, batting. - Credit: Adrian Morton

In Division Four North, Mark Deas’ 2-6 and two wickets apiece for Barrie Carter and Ioan Foreman inspired March 3rds to a nine-wicket home win over Willingham.

It was defeat for the fourths as a 48-run loss to Cottenham 2nds keeps them bottom of Division Five North.

March Town in bowling action against Cambridge St Giles. - Credit: Adrian Morton

March Town group together vs Cambridge St Giles. - Credit: Adrian Morton

Josh Bowers’ 82 from 99 balls propelled Wisbech Town secure a narrow 16-run win over last season’s county top flight winners St Ives & Warboys on Saturday.

Bowers steered Wisbech to 219-8, and despite Chris Milner’s 77 in reply, wickets began to tumble, three going to all-rounder Gary Freear.

Wisbech 2nds were beaten in Whitings & Partners Division Three by AK XI, while there was defeat for the thirds and fourths.

Chatteris marked their second completed game of the Senior League Division One season with defeat at Abington.

Chatteris’ 2nds went top of Division Three North thanks largely to Archie Palmer.

Archie Palmer batting for Chatteris in their T20 Walker Cup tie vs Cambridge NCI. - Credit: Adrian Morton

The 23-year-old top scored with 53 to push his team to 156-9 from 40 overs, before notching 3-8 to reduce opponents St Ives & Warboys 3rds from 83-1 to 127 all out.

On Sunday, Sam Mason’s display with bat and ball led March 2nds to victory over CSKA in the Fenland Trophy, while two players shone for Wisbech in Division One of the Rutland League.

Dom Stannard (108) and Bowers (152) shared 260 runs as Wisbech recovered from 1-1 to 300-2, a score Market Deeping fell 136 runs short of.

Chatteris reached the second round of the T20 Walker Cup thanks to a 13-run win over Cambridge NCI, while the Fenland XI also won before losing at Sutton on Monday.

Chatteris batting vs Cambridge NCI in the T20 Walker Cup. - Credit: Adrian Morton

Anthony Bamford batting for Chatteris vs Cambridge NCI in the T20 Walker Cup. - Credit: Adrian Morton

This Saturday, March visit Stamford Town, 12pm, the 2nds host Cambourne, the 3rds entertain Over 2nds and the 4ths go to City of Ely 3rds.

Wisbech travel to Ramsey, the 2nds host Bharat Sports, the 3rds welcome Chippenham and the 4ths are at Haddenham.

Chatteris’ 1sts host Longstanton Grasshoppers while the 2nds visit their opponent’s second team.

On Sunday, March host Wisbech in a Rutland League derby as March’s 2nds face Chatteris in the Fenland Trophy.