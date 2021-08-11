Published: 6:01 PM August 11, 2021 Updated: 6:07 PM August 11, 2021

March Town left it until the last ball to win against Eaton Socon in the Cambs & Hunts Premier League.

March Town left it until the last ball to return to winning ways in the Cambs & Hunts Premier League.

Andrew Wright’s men produced a solid bowling display to beat then leaders Eaton Socon by four wickets in Whiting & Partners Division One on Saturday.

Wright led the way with 4-40, with debutant Connor Porter taking 2-38.

Due to weather conditions, March, who restricted Socon to 174-9 off 50 overs, needed 145 from 38 overs to win.

A third-wicket stand of 11 between Udana Ranathunga (48) and Brandon Phillips (52), who both hit six fours, pushed March towards the winning total, which they achieved with running a bye.

March 2nds delivered in the field, too, in their seven-wicket win at Royston to leap into third place in CCA Senior League Division One.

Tyler Phillips took 2-22, Tommy Howgego got 2-13 and Matt Vail also notched two wickets, while Shae Pooley claimed 3-11 as Royston were skittled for 94.

In reply, Lewis Welcher cracked 39 and Howgego’s unbeaten 30 helped March to 95-3.

Wisbech Town were unlucky to lose their top-of-the-table clash with Histon as the hosts moved back to the summit.

Wisbech, who were bowled out for 153, were tasked with restricting Histon to under 121 from 35 overs due to poor conditions.

But with two wickets each for George Gowler and Anthony Palmer, their opponents reached 122-6 with under three overs to go.

Wisbech 2nds were beaten by seven wickets by Orton Park in Whiting & Partners Division Three, while the 3rds lost to Sutton in Division One North.

Chatteris were an over away from victory over Needingworth, who scraped past by three wickets in CCA Senior League Division One.

After Chatteris posted 159-6 off 45 overs, Peter Munns scoring 43, the hosts were under pressure as Anthony Bamford and Andrew Wool shared six wickets.

But Needingworth reached 162-7 with five balls to spare.

Chatteris 2nds’ game with Bluntisham 2nds in Division Three North was abandoned.

In Division One of the Rutland League, March’s game with Market Deeping on Sunday was abandoned due to a waterlogged pitch, while Wisbech won by 10 wickets at Burghley Park to stay top.

On Saturday, March host Stamford at The Avenue, the 2nds visit Cambourne, the 3rds go to Chippenham 2nds in Division Four North and the 4ths host City of Ely 3rds at Doddington.

Wisbech entertain Ramsey, the 3rds are at Witcham and the 4ths welcome Haddenham to Harecroft Road.

Chatteris face Longstanton Grasshoppers at Fullers Cricket Ground as the 2nds play Longstanton 2nds.

Sunday sees March 2nds take on Wimblington in the Ernie Wool Cup, Wisbech tackle Market Deeping in the Rutland League and Chatteris host CSKA in the Fenland Trophy.