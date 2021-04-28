Published: 10:43 AM April 28, 2021 Updated: 11:04 AM April 28, 2021

It was a mixed weekend for some of our Fenland cricketers in their first league games of the season.

March Town’s first-team left it close to earn their first win in Whitings & Partners Division One of the Cambs & Hunts Premier League this term.

Andy Wright’s men pipped Ramsey by nine runs at The Avenue on Saturday, April 24, Ben Chapman top scoring with 41 from 77 balls after the hosts elected to bat first.

Although March slumped to 131-8, Sam Clarke’s 33 at number 10 helped lead his team to 194 all out.

In reply, Ramsey were undone after reaching 50 without loss, with Clarke, Callum Young and Sri Lankan ace Saranga Rajaguru, who returning to the club for this season, notching three wickets apiece.

In the same division, Wisbech lost by 120 runs to Eaton Socon at Harecroft Road.

All-rounder Jonny Garner impressed with 4-44 from nine overs while Gary Freear took three wickets in the visitors’ 256-7 total.

But 257 for victory proved too tough as having been restricted to 27-4, captain James Williams was bowled out first ball and despite the best efforts of Freear’s 32 runs.

There was better luck for Wisbech 2nds as Jamie Hallatt’s 84 helped his side to a 39-run friendly win at Chatteris.

Four Wisbech players took two wickets apiece as the hosts were skittled out for 175, Jake Kaval top scoring with 52 for the hosts.

Ian Bell impressed for Wisbech 3rds in their 76-run victory over Wimblington.

Bell scored an unbeaten 49 before notching figures of 4-13 as the villagers were bowled out for 89.

On Sunday, March 2nds lost by nine wickets to Wimblington, Marc Eldred leading the charge with 82 for the village side.

March go to Cambridge 2nds in league action on Saturday (12pm), while the 2nds host Longstanton Grasshoppers in CCA Senior League Division One.

The 3rds go to Willingham in CCA Division Four North and the 4ths host Cottenham 2nds at Doddington Recreation Field in Division Five North.

Wisbech visit Foxton (12pm), the 2nds open their campaign at home to Burwell & Exning 2nds in Whitings & Partners Division Three, while the 3rds host Cambridge St Giles 2nds in CCA Division One North.

Meanwhile, Chatteris begin their CCA Senior League Division One season at Cambridge NCI (1pm), as the 2nds host Kimbolton 2nds at Fullers Cricket Ground in CCA Division Three North.

This Sunday, March 1sts host Wisbech in Division One of the Rutland League, 12.30pm, as the 2nds play Wimblington in the Fenland Trophy.

Wisbech’s Sunday 2nds visit Castor & Ailsworth 2nds in Division Four East while Chatteris face St Ives & Warboys Development in the Fenland Trophy on May 2.