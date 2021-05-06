News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
March, Wisbech and Chatteris all lose in tough weekend for cricketers

Daniel Mason

Published: 8:30 AM May 6, 2021   
Chatteris vs Kimbolton cricket

Action from Chatteris 2nds vs Kimbolton 2nds in the CCA Junior League. - Credit: Daniel Mason/Archant

For some of our Fenland cricketers, it was back to the drawing board during the early May bank holiday weekend. 

In Whitings & Partners Division One of the Cambs & Hunts Premier League, both March and Wisbech fell to defeat in the south of the county. 

Despite posting a respectable 201 all out score, March were unable to restrict hosts Cambridge 2nds on May 1 after choosing to bat first. 

Chatteris vs Kimbolton cricket

Action from Chatteris 2nds vs Kimbolton 2nds in the CCA Junior League. - Credit: Daniel Mason/Archant

Chatteris vs Kimbolton cricket

Action from Chatteris 2nds vs Kimbolton 2nds in the CCA Junior League. - Credit: Daniel Mason/Archant

Udana Ranathunga top scored with 49 for the visitors, while Saranga Rajaguru (2-48), Sam Clarke (2-35) and Callum Young (2-41) shone with the ball. 

But despite Cambridge falling to 31-2 at one stage, they managed to reach the winning total in just over 44 overs. 

March 2nds were also beaten, this time by 76 runs to Longstanton Grasshoppers in CCA Senior League Division One, while the third-team were victorious. 

Chatteris vs Kimbolton cricket

Action from Chatteris 2nds vs Kimbolton 2nds in the CCA Junior League. - Credit: Daniel Mason/Archant

Chatteris vs Kimbolton cricket

Action from Chatteris 2nds vs Kimbolton 2nds in the CCA Junior League. - Credit: Daniel Mason/Archant

Sam Mason was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 5-27 to restrict Willingham to 75 all out in under 24 overs in their five-wicket triumph in CCA Division Four North. 

Meanwhile, March 4ths conceded their Division Five North fixture with Cottenham 2nds. 

James Williams’ competent performance in bat could not give Wisbech Town their first win of the season, losing by two wickets at Foxton. 

Captain Williams hit 81 from 101 balls to ease the visitors to 164 all out. 

A win seemed likely when Wisbech reduced Foxton to 47-3, Jonny Garner notching 3-25, but the hosts secured victory with two overs to spare. 

Chatteris vs Kimbolton cricket

Action from Chatteris 2nds vs Kimbolton 2nds in the CCA Junior League. - Credit: Daniel Mason/Archant

Chatteris vs Kimbolton cricket

Action from Chatteris 2nds vs Kimbolton 2nds in the CCA Junior League. - Credit: Daniel Mason/Archant

Jamie Gollands’ century and 2-23 helped Wisbech 2nds beat Burwell & Exning 2nds by 83 runs in Whitings & Partners Division Three, while the thirds lost by eight wickets to Cambridge St Giles 2nds in Division One North. 

Captain Connor Morton could not lead Chatteris to opening day glory after a six-wicket defeat at Cambridge NCI in CCA Senior League Division One, despite top scoring with 36. 

Chatteris, who elected to bat first, posted 166 but the hosts proved too strong and two half-centuries helped them reach 167 in under 37 overs. 

Chatteris vs Kimbolton cricket

Action from Chatteris 2nds vs Kimbolton 2nds in the CCA Junior League. - Credit: Daniel Mason/Archant

The club’s second-team did win, however, Harry Matthews’ 2-3 and 44 runs including seven fours helping them to a five-wicket success over Kimbolton 2nds in Division Three North. 

Chatteris vs Kimbolton cricket

Action from Chatteris 2nds vs Kimbolton 2nds in the CCA Junior League. - Credit: Daniel Mason/Archant

Chatteris vs Kimbolton cricket

Action from Chatteris 2nds vs Kimbolton 2nds in the CCA Junior League. - Credit: Daniel Mason/Archant

In the Rutland League derby, it was Wisbech who came out on top as Freear’s unbeaten 88 and 4-24 inspired the visitors to a five-wicket win over March Town.

March’s Sunday 2nds won by 34 runs at Wimblington in the Fenland Trophy, while Wisbech’s Sunday 2nds conceded their match at Castor & Ailsworth 2nds. 

Also on May 2, Mark Egerton starred with 4-36 as Chatteris beat St Ives & Warboys Development by two wickets in the Fenland Trophy. 

Chatteris vs Kimbolton cricket

Action from Chatteris 2nds vs Kimbolton 2nds in the CCA Junior League. - Credit: Daniel Mason/Archant

On May 8, March welcome Foxton to The Avenue (12pm), the 3rds host Chippenham 2nds at Doddington Recreation Field in Division Four North and the 4ths visit Wilburton 3rds, both 1.30pm. 

Wisbech entertain Cambridge St Giles (12pm), the 2nds travel to AK XI (12.30pm) and the 3rds host Coton, 1.30pm. 

Chatteris host Royston at Fullers Cricket Ground this Saturday, 1pm. 

Chatteris vs Kimbolton cricket

Action from Chatteris 2nds vs Kimbolton 2nds in the CCA Junior League. - Credit: Daniel Mason/Archant

Chatteris vs Kimbolton cricket

Action from Chatteris 2nds vs Kimbolton 2nds in the CCA Junior League. - Credit: Daniel Mason/Archant

On Sunday, March 2nds host St Ives & Warboys Development in the Fenland Trophy, 1.30pm. 

Wisbech welcome Peterborough Town in Division One of the Rutland League (12.30pm) as the 2nds visit Town’s second-team in Division Four East. 

Chatteris entertain Ramsey 2nds in the Fenland Trophy. 

Chatteris News
Fenland News

